Debbie Abrahams stands aside as Labour investigates complaints

Debbie Abrahams “has been stood down” while the Labour Party investigates a number of complaints against her.

The shadow works and pensions secretary strongly denies the claims that she has bullied members of staff.

But Abrahams has hit back with accusations of her own. In a statement, she claims Jeremy Corbyn’s office staff have engaged in a “bullying culture”.

She said she would make a formal complaint about “aggressive, intimidating and wholly unprofessional” behaviour by “certain individuals in the leader’s office”.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Debbie Abrahams has been stood down from her frontbench role while the Labour Party investigates an employment issue.

“Margaret Greenwood will act as shadow secretary of state for work and pensions during this period.”

In response to the allegations, Debbie Abrahams said: “I refute the allegations that have been made against me in the strongest possible terms.

“I will fight this spurious claim and do not rule out taking legal action. I have had no details about the complaint, who it is from, the process or timescales. I have not agreed to stand aside.

“My treatment by certain individuals in the Leader’s Office over the last 10 months has been aggressive, intimidating and wholly unprofessional. My treatment in the last week has shown a bullying culture of the worst kind.

“As such I am making a formal complaint to both the Labour Party and Parliamentary Authorities.”

It is understood the Labour Party has received a number of complaints, which will be handled by the party in a no prejudice investigation.

Abrahams’ deputy Margaret Greenwood is filling in as shadow works and pensions secretary while the investigation takes place.