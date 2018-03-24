Free universal breakfast clubs would give every child a chance in the classroom

At the general election last May, Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner rightly committed to a manifesto pledge for all primary school children to receive free school meals under a Labour government.

Theresa May’s plan to replace free school meals for pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 with free breakfasts fortunately never came to fruition after her highly entertaining electoral collapse.

But a policy of free universal school breakfasts for school children would do much to address the economic inequalities that leave too many children going to class hungry and the effect it has on their academic performance. That’s why Labour should support it in our next general election manifesto.

A narrow defeat in the Commons this week, when Labour proposed to extend eligibility for free school meals to all households claiming universal credit, summed up the scale of the crisis for lower income families. It makes the need for Labour to back the principle of universalism in all areas of school food provision all the more pressing.

I coach sports in schools across London and also help out at a breakfast club in a primary school in south east London. I have seen first hand the impact that a bowl of cereal or toast with a glass of water and milk can have on the happiness and welfare of children – particularly younger children whose parents have to be at work early in the morning.

During my work last summer with food-focused charity Good Food In Greenwich, I also saw the impact that organisations providing free meals can have on families during the school holidays.

Theresa May is right that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But she is wrong in her position that choosing between providing children with either a free breakfast or a free lunch is either fair or fiscally responsible. May’s plans would have ensured that 1.3 million children would have been living in absolute poverty by 2020 – about the only target that her government is on track to meet.

Of course breakfast clubs will not single-handedly tackle child poverty. Yet food poverty is an integral part of what is a complex issue and breakfast clubs would be good for parents, good for children and good for schools. Labour must be bold in its approach and committing to the principle of universalism for both breakfast clubs and school meals would make our intentions clear.

Already I can hear the backbench Tory cries of “magic money tree” – but their costing concerns ring hollow. Before the last election, notorious lefty agitator Michael Gove was passionately arguing for 20 per cent VAT on private school fees, making the case that the revenue could be used to boost standards in state schools.

Labour argued for a similar tax at the election and pledged to use the money to pay for our free universal school fees policy. It was a good policy – next time we need to go further. In the past, the Labour Party has seen private schools as the enemy when it comes to education policy. This time, they can be allies.

Although an increase in VAT does not on the face of it appear to be a very private school-friendly policy, the majority of private schools are keen to appear socially conscientious. It is time for them to prove their worth to society. There already exist partnerships within the independent and state education sectors, which have been successful to a degree.

In addition to committing to free universal school breakfasts and lunches, Labour can prove its commitment to our children’s futures by championing enhanced partnerships between private and state schools. These currently include the sharing of school facilities and the provision of qualified teachers in specialist subjects; moving forward, it could also involve regular charitable donations from private to state sector.

Labour should back universal free school breakfasts and lunches and bring independent and state sectors together. We need to be bold, radical and show the country we mean business.

Alex Shilling is a sports coach, breakfast club worker and member of Lewisham East CLP.