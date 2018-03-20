Jennie Formby appointed as Labour’s next general secretary

Jennie Formby has been appointed as Labour’s next general secretary today.

This afternoon the Labour Party’s national executive committee undertook interviews with shortlisted candidates Jennie Formby, the former Unite political director who was thought to have the backing of the leader’s office, and Christine Blower, a former general secretary of the National Union of Teachers.

As widely expected, the NEC chose Formby to succeed Iain McNicol, who announced his resignation last month.

The secret ballot result was 35 votes to 2, LabourList understands.

Jennie Formby said: “I am honoured to be appointed Labour’s new general secretary. I would like to thank my predecessor, Iain McNicol, for his tireless dedication to the party over the past seven years.

“Last year’s general election showed the strength of our movement when we are united, challenging this government’s failed and damaging policies and campaigning for real change, in the interests of communities across the UK.

“Labour is preparing for government and I look forward to working with Jeremy Corbyn, our party’s staff, Members of Parliament, members and affiliates to oppose the Conservatives’ destructive austerity programme inside and outside Parliament, and to win elections to build a society that works for the many, not the few.”

Outgoing general secretary Iain McNicol commented: “I would like to congratulate Jennie Formby on her appointment as the 17th general secretary of the Labour Party.

“After seven years serving as general secretary and with the Party now financially sound I am pleased to be handing over the reins to someone with such strong trade union experience. I’m confident Jennie will build on our electoral gains last year, working with our talented and experienced staff to win the next general election, whenever it comes.

“As someone who has dedicated her life to fighting for workers’ rights, equality and social justice, I know Jennie will put all the commitment, drive and organising talent into getting Labour into government and Jeremy into Number 10.”

Jeremy Corbyn congratulated Formby: “Her talent, experience and commitment to the Labour and trade union movement makes me confident she will play a crucial role in building on last year’s inspiring general election advance and taking our party forward to victory.

“The Labour Party is on the cusp of power and we are ready for a general election whenever it comes. We have the team, the passion and the policies to win the support of the British people, form a government and transform our society for the many, not the few.”

Formby wrote exclusively for LabourList on International Women’s Day this year about her experiences as a female trade unionist, and how the labour movement can do better.