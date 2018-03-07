Labour unites behind trade union affiliation

Jon Lansman has joined Labour MPs, union leaders and activists to express support for the party’s trade union links.

It comes after Christine Shawcroft, who supports Lansman in the general secretary race, called for trade unions to disaffiliate from the Labour Party.

In a Facebook post, the NEC member and Momentum director said: “Nothing would induce me to support a candidate from a major trade union, they stick it to the rank and file members time after time after time.

“It’s also time to support disaffiliation of the unions from the Labour Party. The Party belongs to us, the members.”

The proposal to disaffiliate has united the party, as almost everyone thinks the idea is absurd and offensive.

Lansman, who recently announced his bid for the general secretary post, has made clear that he would not back the move.

The trade unions founded @UKLabour, their collective expression of working class interests enabled us to survive when other social democratic parties foundered, and in alliance with our mass membership they will help deliver a Labour government with a transformative programme — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) March 7, 2018

Momentum was quick to quash any impression that it would back Shawcroft’s statements.

“The unions were central to the formation of the Labour Party, and every day they represent millions of people fighting for better rights at work,” a spokesperson told LabourList this morning.

“From running digital campaigns in support of striking McDonalds workers to making viral videos highlighting Tory cuts to public services with the CWU and the TSSA – we believe Labour is strongest when trade unions and member organisations work together closely.

“We firmly support Labour’s trade union link, and hope to see more unions affiliate in the future.”

