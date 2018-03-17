Labour’s national youth election results in full

These are the full results of Labour’s national youth election.

As expected, Lara McNeill won the position of NEC youth rep, while Miriam Mirwitch took the chair role in a surprise victory for the centre-left.

This marks the first time someone standing against a Momentum-backed candidate has won in a national one-member-one-vote election since 2015, as Luke Akehurst pointed out.

Both McNeill and Mirwitch received congratulations from across the party.

Eligible voters were all Labour members aged 14 to 26, who are automatically members of Young Labour. Email ballots went out on 8 February and voting closed at 12pm on 16 March.

National Positions

National Chair of Young Labour – Miriam Mirwitch

NEC Youth Representative – Lara McNeill

Vice Chair (Policy) – James Elliott

International Officer – Marcus Barnett

Ordinary Representative – Annie Maloney

Ordinary Representative – Joe Bradley

Under 19s Officer – Lauren Stocks

Trade Union Representative – Siobhan Cannon

Trade Union Representative – Damien Bailey

Trade Union Representative – Scott Hartles

Trade Union Representative – Bryony Hamblin

Trade Union Representative – Jawad Khan

Regions & Nations Positions

Eastern Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Jessica Barnard

Youth Representative on the Eastern Regional Board – Shannon Jezzard

East Midlands Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Alexandra Nowicki

Youth Representative on the East Midlands Regional Board – Char Tyler

London Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Will Armston-Sheret

Youth Representative on the London Regional Board – Jenny Killin

North Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Kate Dove

Youth Representative on the North Regional Board – Charlie Gray

North West Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Sarah Doyle

Youth Representative on the North West Regional Board – Lotte Boumelha

Scotland Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Lina Nass

South East Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Charlie Mower

Youth Representative on the South East Regional Board – Sarah Cundy

South West Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Catherine Maclean

Youth Representative on the South West Regional Board – George Ford

Wales Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Emily Owen

Youth Representative on the Welsh Executive Committee – Logan Williams

West Midlands Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Minesh Parekh

Youth Representative on the West Midlands Regional Board – Huda Elmi

Yorkshire & Humberside Representative on the Young Labour National Committee – Connor Fisher

Youth Representative on the Yorkshire & Humberside Regional Board – Naomi Berry