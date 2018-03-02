Lansman enters the race

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.

The general secretary race is hotting up. Yesterday afternoon saw Jon Lansman, the founder of Momentum, announce his bid for the post. In doing so, he blew this thing wide open. Or, in his words, “I am applying to open up the contest and ensure we have a wide range of candidates”. Some are worried that the move could split the Left vote on the national executive committee.

Yes, although Labour members are furiously discussing the question of who will succeed Iain McNicol, it’s NEC officers who have a vote in the matter. As reported on LabourList last week, a number of activists have called for the post to be “democratically elected” by members rather than by a selectorate of 39, and Lansman expressed support for the reform in his statement.

GMB’s Lisa Johnson is also thought to be scoping out the situation. As a woman with union backing, it’s likely she would present more of a threat to Formby’s chances than Lansman. But we know the leader’s office is backing the Unite candidate and McDonnell has now joined the chorus of Labour MPs supporting #JenSec #ForTheJennie on Twitter.

In other Momentum items, Matt from Mansfield has written for LabourList today on his first Labour doorstep experience. (I remember my first canvassing session… I was terrified.) A new member, it just so happened that last weekend Owen Jones launched Momentum’s #Unseat campaign in his home constituency – a key marginal at the next general election. “Good luck to Sonya Ward! I hope to see Ben Bradley ousted as soon as possible,” he writes. I think we can all agree with that.