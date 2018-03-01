Momentum’s Jon Lansman confirms general secretary bid

Jon Lansman has announced today that he will apply for the role of general secretary of the Labour Party.

The Momentum founder is the second person to announce their candidacy for the post after Unite’s Jennie Formby did so on Tuesday.

“I am applying to open up the contest, and ensure we have a wide range of candidates,” says Lansman in a statement posted to Twitter.

As reported on LabourList last week, a number of activists on the Left of the party called for the post to be “democratically elected”.

Lansman supports the move in his statement: “In the future I personally would like to see the General Secretary position elected by Labour members.

“This way we can guarantee continuing accountability through the NEC, but also show that we are a party of democracy and pluralism.”

He pledges to “stay tuned to the desires of our members trade union affiliates” if successful in his bid.

