You are here: Home » Featured »

Owen Smith sacked after calling for second Brexit referendum

23rd March, 2018 6:37 pm
avatar

Tags:

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith was sacked from Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet on Friday evening after criticising Labour’s Brexit position and calling for a second referendum.

Taking to Twitter, the Pontypridd MP warned the Labour leader that his views on Brexit were shared by others inside the party.

He was replaced by Tony Lloyd, who has taken up the position with immediate effect. Commenting on the move, Jeremy Corbyn said: “Tony is a highly experienced former government minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track.”

Lloyd, who is the MP for Rochdale and until his new appointment the shadow minister for housing , said: “As we leave the European Union, ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is of paramount importance and this will be my number one priority.

“This is an incredibly important job, with a huge in-tray and I am looking forward to stating work.”

Commentators were quick to note that it was not unprecedented for Labour leaders to sack MPs who challenged so openly the party line.

Indeed, journalist Isabel Hardman and pundit Tom Harris speculated whether the move wasn’t really an attempt at distracting from an online incident of anti-Semitism Jeremy Corbyn allegedly was involved in.

But, as New Statesman’s writer Stephen Bush argued, such conspiracy theories are unlikely as “Smith was sacked for calling for a second referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union, in contravention of party policy.”

“It is rare in the extreme for frontbenchers to be able to remain in place after publicly defying their party’s leader, unless the leader is very weak or the frontbencher in question is very strong. Corbyn currently enjoys a hegemonic position in the Labour Party and Smith’s standing is none too strong,” he wrote.

But with local elections at the door, Corbyn is thought to have possibly risked the support of Remain voters across England.

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit