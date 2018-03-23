Owen Smith sacked after calling for second Brexit referendum

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith was sacked from Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet on Friday evening after criticising Labour’s Brexit position and calling for a second referendum.

Just been sacked by @jeremycorbyn for my long held views on the damage #Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire U.K. Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country. — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) 23 March 2018

Taking to Twitter, the Pontypridd MP warned the Labour leader that his views on Brexit were shared by others inside the party.

Very sorry to hear that we’re losing @OwenSmith_MP as Shadow Secretary of State. Owen has a great grasp of the issues affecting us here. He particularly understood the challenges of Brexit and was very supportive of sensible solutions to help us avoid a hard border. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) 23 March 2018

This is a terrible Stalinist purge @OwenSmith_MP has been doing a terrific job on Northern Ireland he’s ideal for the role with his experience expertise and considerable ability. Widely respected. In a Shadow Cabinet with few big hitters he was definitely one https://t.co/hq5mpdbsOx — Peter Hain (@PeterHain) 23 March 2018

Owen is totally right to speak his mind on this. He deserves our respect & unequivocal support. Jeremy knew his views on this when he asked him to join the shadow cabinet. https://t.co/Yfb6rQO6CX — Heidi Alexander (@heidi_mp) 23 March 2018

He was replaced by Tony Lloyd, who has taken up the position with immediate effect. Commenting on the move, Jeremy Corbyn said: “Tony is a highly experienced former government minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track.”

Corbyn had been considering Smith’s position throughout the day – but phoned him after making decision to sack him. Source says Smith acted like a “backbencher not a frontbencher” with his comments in the Guardian this morning. — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) 23 March 2018

Lloyd, who is the MP for Rochdale and until his new appointment the shadow minister for housing , said: “As we leave the European Union, ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is of paramount importance and this will be my number one priority.

“This is an incredibly important job, with a huge in-tray and I am looking forward to stating work.”

Commentators were quick to note that it was not unprecedented for Labour leaders to sack MPs who challenged so openly the party line.

Smith’s sacking doesn’t show Corbyn is unusually ruthless. Blair and Brown would have sacked anyone who so clearly defied the party line. https://t.co/4MyHAMHpjU — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) 23 March 2018

Indeed, journalist Isabel Hardman and pundit Tom Harris speculated whether the move wasn’t really an attempt at distracting from an online incident of anti-Semitism Jeremy Corbyn allegedly was involved in.

But, as New Statesman’s writer Stephen Bush argued, such conspiracy theories are unlikely as “Smith was sacked for calling for a second referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union, in contravention of party policy.”

“It is rare in the extreme for frontbenchers to be able to remain in place after publicly defying their party’s leader, unless the leader is very weak or the frontbencher in question is very strong. Corbyn currently enjoys a hegemonic position in the Labour Party and Smith’s standing is none too strong,” he wrote.

Remarkable to me the convoluted theories people will come up with to avoid saying that Corbyn means what he says: i.e. he doesn’t like the EU. https://t.co/zTPLzDV5gA — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) 23 March 2018

But with local elections at the door, Corbyn is thought to have possibly risked the support of Remain voters across England.