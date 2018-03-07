You are here: Home » Featured »

PMQs: A quick catch-up

7th March, 2018 2:51 pm
Tags:

Jeremy Corbyn was in his comfort zone today, with foreign policy and the housing crisis taking centre stage.

But Theresa May started Prime Minister’s Questions by accusing Corbyn of “mansplaining” after he mentioned it will be International Women’s Day tomorrow.

This was a lowlight. May knew he wasn’t mansplaining – there was, after all, no long-winded explanation there but just a statement of fact. However, it succeeded in slightly derailing the conversation before it had even begun.

May proceeded to launch a strong defence of the welcome Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will receive today.

“The link that we have with Saudi Arabia is historic – it’s an important one and it has saved the lives of potentially hundreds of people in this country,” she said.

Corbyn pointed out that in Yemen “600,000 children have cholera because of the Saudi-led bombing campaign” and called on May to use her meetings with the crown prince to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The Labour leader said the Tory government is “colluding in what the United Nations says is evidence of war crimes”.

The Mirror’s Kevin Maguire:

Corbyn swiftly turned to the housing crisis next, noting that “rough sleeping fell under Labour but has doubled under the Conservatives”.

He said a taskforce was set up four months ago but “has not yet met” and “not a penny has been spent on that programme”.

Laughably, May’s replied that the taskforce had in fact met this morning. For the first time.

Twitter on the housing crisis…

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett:

Jess Phillips aide John O’Shea:

Unite political advisor Shelly Asquith:

Corbyn’s policy adviser Andrew Fisher:

