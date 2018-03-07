PMQs: A quick catch-up

Jeremy Corbyn was in his comfort zone today, with foreign policy and the housing crisis taking centre stage.

But Theresa May started Prime Minister’s Questions by accusing Corbyn of “mansplaining” after he mentioned it will be International Women’s Day tomorrow.

This was a lowlight. May knew he wasn’t mansplaining – there was, after all, no long-winded explanation there but just a statement of fact. However, it succeeded in slightly derailing the conversation before it had even begun.

May proceeded to launch a strong defence of the welcome Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will receive today.

“The link that we have with Saudi Arabia is historic – it’s an important one and it has saved the lives of potentially hundreds of people in this country,” she said.

Corbyn pointed out that in Yemen “600,000 children have cholera because of the Saudi-led bombing campaign” and called on May to use her meetings with the crown prince to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The Labour leader said the Tory government is “colluding in what the United Nations says is evidence of war crimes”.

The Mirror’s Kevin Maguire:

Decency dying in Parliament as May defends her red carpet treatment for the Saudi war leader and head chopper. Ignored Corbyn’s arms sales suspension call #PMQs — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 7, 2018

Corbyn swiftly turned to the housing crisis next, noting that “rough sleeping fell under Labour but has doubled under the Conservatives”.

He said a taskforce was set up four months ago but “has not yet met” and “not a penny has been spent on that programme”.

Laughably, May’s replied that the taskforce had in fact met this morning. For the first time.

Lol at Theresa May’s #pmqs answer that the homelessness taskforce has actually met ‘this morning’. Literally the same as me frantically shoving dirty clothes under the bed when I realise my mum is popping round — James Davies (@jamesorharry) March 7, 2018

Twitter on the housing crisis…

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett:

May is completely unable to acknowledge it’s Government cuts that have worsened rough sleeping. She says she has projects and targets to reduce rough sleeping, but the British public know this is bluster from a PM overseeing a crisis on our streets, and she has no answers #PMQs — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) March 7, 2018

Jess Phillips aide John O’Shea:

Sorry PM, you don’t get to lecture Labour about street sleepers. When we were in govt, we almost ended it. You’ve increased it by 800% in Birmingham alone since 2010. #pmqs — John O’Shea (@politicalhackuk) March 7, 2018

Unite political advisor Shelly Asquith:

Theresa May has no hope against Corbyn on homelessness. Not only does he know this issue inside out, you can feel his passion. Scandalous that so many rough sleeping budgets have been cut. #PMQs — Shelly (@ShellyAsquith) March 7, 2018

Corbyn’s policy adviser Andrew Fisher:

“Let’s get Britain building” says a Tory MP at #PMQs. Tory governments since 2010 have the lowest rate of housebuilding since the 1920s — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) March 7, 2018