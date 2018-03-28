PMQs: Corbyn grills May on mental health crisis

“Could the Prime Minister explain why there are 5,000 fewer mental health nurses than there were in 2010?” As usual, Theresa May couldn’t – or rather wouldn’t – answer the question.

“We have already committed to improving mental health services on the ground,” she replied instead. “We are putting extra money into mental health services. I’m pleased to say that around 1,400 more people are accessing mental health services every day compared to when we came into power.”

May then pointed to parity of esteem being enshrined in law by the Health and Social Care Act in 2012, which ensures that mental health is given equal priority to physical health. As Corbyn was quick to note, that was introduced thanks to a Labour amendment in the Lords.

It’s one thing legislating for an important principle, but it has to mean something in practice. The key to that is funding. “The money never followed,” Corbyn said. And although May repeatedly went back to her claim that additional funding is going into mental health services, she dodged any questions about outcomes – which are, after all, what matters here.

Corbyn’s mental health focus appeared off-subject to some, with The Independent‘s Tom Peck tweeting that PMQs offered politicians the chance to “ignore utterly all of the questions facing the nation”.

Undoubtedly, his chosen topic had the advantage of rendering inappropriate any pointed reference to antisemitism in the Labour Party the PM could have made. But to slate the Labour leader’s decision to draw attention to the deepening mental health crisis is to dismiss its urgency.

It also comes after a recent report published by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman revealed the extent of the failings towards vulnerable NHS patients. The devastating findings analysed hundreds of complaints and identified five themes: failure to diagnose and/or treat the patient; inappropriate hospital discharge and aftercare; poor risk assessment and safety practices; infringement of human rights and/or a lack of dignity; poor communication.

Corbyn quoted Brian Dow of Rethink Mental Illness. Commenting on the PHSO report, Dow said it showed the “desperate need for reform” and confirmed “our overstretched services are failing [people] time and time again”.

The Prime Minister has promised to tackle the “burning injustice” around mental health. But as Luciana Berger recently said, “she isn’t tackling it – she’s making it worse”.