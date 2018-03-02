You are here: Home » Europe »

Round-up: May’s Brexit speech

2nd March, 2018 5:49 pm

Tags:

Theresa May makes a sensible case for a soft Brexit

“I always enjoy the beginning of Theresa May’s speeches: the analysis of the problem is always lucid, crisp, and well expressed. The difficulties usually emerge in the second half, when the solutions tend to either be leftovers from Ed Miliband’s manifesto or some half-baked reckons from the comments underneath a Mail article.”

Stephen Bush, The New Statesman

May has no coherent plan

“The Tories have no coherent plans: May started her speech by quoting the first one she made as prime minister, but all that served to show was how little she has done in office. No matter the “tests” May laid out today, this speech cannot change that.”

Maya Goodfellow, The Guardian

Prime minister delivers ‘hard truths’ in third major speech

“May’s effort today was certainly not an instant classic. It may be met with a collective ‘meh’ by the public and stock markets alike. But in Brussels, and maybe the country, there will be relief that she’s at least changed her tune.”

Ned Simons, Paul Waugh, HuffPost UK

Theresa May missed her chance to unite the country over Brexit

“Trapped between her party’s demands and those of parliament, May is now left to helplessly plead for unity having only practiced division.”

George Eaton, The New Statesman

May tries to strike an optimistic tone on what Brexit can do for Britain

“Despite the rather muted colours for the staging of her Road to Brexit speech, Theresa May tried to make her address as upbeat and cheerful as it was possible to be.”

Isabel Hardman, The Spectator

TWITTER:

David Lammy, Labour MP

Robert Peston, ITV political editor

Ian Dunt, politics.co.uk editor

Sam Coates, The Times deputy political editor

Torsten Bell, Resolution Foundation director

Owen Bennett, HuffPost deputy political editor

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit