Round-up: May’s Brexit speech

Theresa May makes a sensible case for a soft Brexit

“I always enjoy the beginning of Theresa May’s speeches: the analysis of the problem is always lucid, crisp, and well expressed. The difficulties usually emerge in the second half, when the solutions tend to either be leftovers from Ed Miliband’s manifesto or some half-baked reckons from the comments underneath a Mail article.”

Stephen Bush, The New Statesman

May has no coherent plan

“The Tories have no coherent plans: May started her speech by quoting the first one she made as prime minister, but all that served to show was how little she has done in office. No matter the “tests” May laid out today, this speech cannot change that.”

Maya Goodfellow, The Guardian

Prime minister delivers ‘hard truths’ in third major speech

“May’s effort today was certainly not an instant classic. It may be met with a collective ‘meh’ by the public and stock markets alike. But in Brussels, and maybe the country, there will be relief that she’s at least changed her tune.”

Ned Simons, Paul Waugh, HuffPost UK

Theresa May missed her chance to unite the country over Brexit

“Trapped between her party’s demands and those of parliament, May is now left to helplessly plead for unity having only practiced division.”

George Eaton, The New Statesman

May tries to strike an optimistic tone on what Brexit can do for Britain

“Despite the rather muted colours for the staging of her Road to Brexit speech, Theresa May tried to make her address as upbeat and cheerful as it was possible to be.”

Isabel Hardman, The Spectator

TWITTER:

David Lammy, Labour MP

So Theresa May wants same economic benefit, no tariffs, membership of EU agencies, frictionless trade whilst outside the customs union and single market and not suggesting a solution on NI border. More chance of pigs flying and me playing up front for @SpursOfficial — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 2, 2018

Robert Peston, ITV political editor

.@theresa_may promises not to lower regulatory standards for industrial goods – while simultaneously saying we retain the right to do so. Macron and Merkel may be confused — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 2, 2018

Ian Dunt, politics.co.uk editor

Theresa May has finally offered detail – on a plan which will never happen https://t.co/BNw9ELGtrC pic.twitter.com/HWDrxbqIko — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 2, 2018

Sam Coates, The Times deputy political editor

The ERG, the DUP and Tory remainers all happy with Theresa May’s speech. Free-traders (the “Dyson-ites”) less so because keeping swathes of EU standards limits the FTAs. Fails the Crawford Falconer test. Here’s the IEA: pic.twitter.com/axwfnNFOFw — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) March 2, 2018

Torsten Bell, Resolution Foundation director

So basically @theresa_may saying she’ll do as soft a Brexit as she can outside single market and customs union – but will leave a future Prime Minister free to go all hard brexit if they fancy it — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) March 2, 2018

Owen Bennett, HuffPost deputy political editor

Theresa May giving a speech she should have given as soon as she became PM. Setting out the compromises needed on things like ECJ. Would have completely changed the tone of the last 20 months — Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) March 2, 2018