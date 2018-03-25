Trade union organiser to contest Ed Balls’ old seat of Morley and Outwood

GMB organiser Deanne Ferguson was chosen by local Labour members earlier this week to fight the key marginal seat of Morley and Outwood at the next election.

The trade union regional organiser was supported by Unite, GMB, TSSA and other unions, as well as a number of high-profile Labour MPs from Richard Burgon and Laura Pidcock to Paula Sherriff and Alex Sobel.

Widely known as a hard-working campaigner, Ferguson was congratulated by senior Labour figures from across the party. Angela Rayner praised her as “another great working class woman and trade union organizer”.

Massive congratulations to @deanneferguson of @GMB_union on selection in Morley and Outwood – another great working class woman and trade union organiser who is much needed on the Labour benches 👍 https://t.co/VPZMJP30RW — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) March 22, 2018

Local councillor Lisa Mulherin, backed by UNISON and the Co-Operative Party, came second in the selection race.

Ed Balls lost the seat to Andrea Jenkyns in 2015 by a margin of 0.9 per cent. As the sitting Tory MP, she has a slim majority of 2,104 votes.