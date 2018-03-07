WATCH: Corbyn calls on May to demand ceasefire in Yemen

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Jeremy Corbyn called on Theresa May to use the Saudi crown prince visit to demand a ceasefire in Yemen.

“A humanitarian disaster is now taking place in Yemen. Millions face starvation,” Corbyn said.

“600,000 children have cholera because of the Saudi-led bombing campaign and the blockade.

“Germany has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia but British arms sales have sharply increased, and British military advisers hare directing the war.

“It cannot be right that her government is colluding in what the United Nations says is evidence of war crimes.

“Will the Prime Minister use her meeting today with the crown prince to hold the arms supplies and demand an immediate ceasefire in Yemen?”

“600,000 children have cholera because of the Saudi-led bombing campaign” @jeremycorbyn calling for PM to demand “immediate ceasefire in Yemen” “We are all concerned about the appalling humanitarian situation in Yemen and the effect it is having on people” @theresa_may#PMQspic.twitter.com/VhI31S1213 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 7, 2018