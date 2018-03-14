WATCH: Corbyn condemns Salisbury attack

Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, describing it as an “appalling act of violence”.

Corbyn called for the government to work with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and asked how May had responded to Russian demands for a sample.

The Labour leader was responding to the Prime Minister’s statement in which she announced a series of measures against Russia after it failed to meet her midnight deadline to explain the attack.

Theresa May accused the Labour leader of failing to condemn the Russian state.

“The attack in Salisbury was an appalling act of violence” says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pic.twitter.com/mD48vcLmDb — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 14, 2018

“British has to build a consensus with our allies and we support the PM in taking multi-lateral action…to ensure we strengthen the chemical weapons convention to ensure that this dreadful appalling act, which we totally condemn, never happens again in our country” @jeremycorbynpic.twitter.com/FI4HRB2kO7 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 14, 2018