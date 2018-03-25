WATCH: Corbyn launches new “people powered” campaign meetings

Yesterday Jeremy Corbyn launched the first of Labour’s “people powered mass meetings” in the run-up to local elections in May.

The ‘barn storm’ events are inspired by the Bernie Sanders campaign in the US.

Yesterday, we got started with our people powered mass meetings – where people from all backgrounds come together to share their stories and commit to campaign. We’ve only got five weeks to go until the local elections. We need you to join our campaign now. pic.twitter.com/KtW9H9aBS8 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 25, 2018