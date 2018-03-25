You are here: Home » Featured »

WATCH: Corbyn launches new “people powered” campaign meetings

25th March, 2018 10:05 am

Yesterday Jeremy Corbyn launched the first of Labour’s “people powered mass meetings”  in the run-up to local elections in May.

The ‘barn storm’ events are inspired by the Bernie Sanders campaign in the US.

Read the full story on LabourList soon…

