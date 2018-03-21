WATCH: Corbyn slams Tory “incompetence” at PMQs

Today at Prime Minister’s Questions, Jeremy Corbyn opened with a zinger.

The Labour leader asked: “Does the PM believe the collapse of Northamptonshire Council is the fault of the Conservative incompetence at a local level, or is it Conservative incompetence at a national level?”

As discussed on LabourList, Northamptonshire County Council is in crisis, and the local authority was recently forced to announce a Section 114 notice banning all new spending.

The Tory failures can be identified at two levels: locally, the council outsourced public services and oversaw frozen Council Tax rates; nationally, the government imposed devastating cuts.

