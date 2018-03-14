WATCH: Corbyn tribute to NHS campaigner Stephen Hawking

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76.

The Labour leader described the English physicist as “one of the most acclaimed scientists of his generation” who “helped us to understand about the world and the universe”.

“He was also a passionate campaigner for the NHS,” Corbyn added, “and he said: ‘I have received excellent medical attention in Britain, I believe in universal health care and I’m not afraid to say so’.”

