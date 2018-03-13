WATCH: It’s time to act on hate speech, says Sadiq Khan
Below is a video released by Sadiq Khan.
The London mayor reads out abusive tweets he has received and calls for action to #endthehate.
The video starts with funny tweets: “Am I the only one who thinks @sadiqkhan looks like a pigeon?”, “Sadiq Khan looks like a sparrow” and “@sadiqkhan looks like a really shit stunt double for Jose Mourinho”.
Khan goes on to read abusive comments, with twitter users inciting violence against him, calling him a “Muslim terrorist” and urging him to “blow himself up”.
At the end, the mayor says: “I don’t read this out to be portrayed as a victim, but I worry about what happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their social media timelines or experience it themselves.”
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]