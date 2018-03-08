WATCH: Jess Phillips names UK women killed by men over last year

Today Labour MP Jess Phillips used the International Women’s Day debate in parliament to read out the names of all the women killed by men over the last year.

It is the third year running that Phillips has read out the list, compiled by feminist activist Karen Ingala Smith.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley said: “Violence against women and girls is an epidemic.

“If as many people died every week at a sporting event, or because they have specific job, there would be a national outcry.

“These women deserve the same. We must all do better to hear their stories and to end the culture of male violence.”