WATCH: Mandelson says “May is dancing on the head of a pin that doesn’t exist”
Lord Mandelson said the EU would not accept the Prime Minister’s proposed Brexit deal on The Andrew Marr Show today.
“She posits two leaps of faith about how she’s going to get there: that the EU is going to accept not only that we’re going to cherry-pick sectors in goods trade, but according to her interview parts of sectors as well,” said the Labour peer and former EU trade commissioner.
“I don’t believe the EU will accept that in a month of Sundays,” he added.
Mandelson concluded: “What Theresa May is doing is trying to dance on the head of a pin that simply doesn’t exist”.
“It’s raised a whole series of questions about how she’s going to arrive at the destination she’s described” says Lord Mandelson on PM’s #Brexit speech
But admits “she has described a destination better than she’s ever done before” #marr pic.twitter.com/Z7HDYxVZ0h
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 4, 2018
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]