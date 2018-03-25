WATCH: Tom Watson on “horrible” antisemitic mural
Jeremy Corbyn “has expressed deep regret” over comments he made on Facebook about an antisemitic mural, deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said on The Andrew Marr Show today.
But Andrew Marr described Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger, who used a tweet on Friday to highlight Corbyn’s Facebook comment, as “still very, very upset that he has not completely apologised”.
Watson replied: “I’m very, very sorry that people feel hurt by this.”
“Nobody in the Labour Party should have the slightest hesitation in condemning this mural. It’s antisemitic. It’s horrible,” he added.
.@tom_watson says Jeremy Corbyn “has expressed deep regret” for comments he made about an ‘anti-Semitic’ mural
“I want Jewish members of Labour to feel welcome in our party” he tells #marrpic.twitter.com/PfORyQrQye
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 25, 2018
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]