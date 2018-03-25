WATCH: Tom Watson on “horrible” antisemitic mural

Jeremy Corbyn “has expressed deep regret” over comments he made on Facebook about an antisemitic mural, deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said on The Andrew Marr Show today.

But Andrew Marr described Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger, who used a tweet on Friday to highlight Corbyn’s Facebook comment, as “still very, very upset that he has not completely apologised”.

Watson replied: “I’m very, very sorry that people feel hurt by this.”

“Nobody in the Labour Party should have the slightest hesitation in condemning this mural. It’s antisemitic. It’s horrible,” he added.

.@tom_watson says Jeremy Corbyn “has expressed deep regret” for comments he made about an ‘anti-Semitic’ mural “I want Jewish members of Labour to feel welcome in our party” he tells #marrpic.twitter.com/PfORyQrQye — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 25, 2018