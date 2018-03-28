WATCH: “Why are there 5,000 fewer mental health nurses?” Corbyn asks PM
Jeremy Corbyn pressed Theresa May on mental health services at Prime Minister’s Questions today.
Corbyn asked: “Could the Prime Minister explain why there are 5,000 fewer mental health nurses than there were in 2010?”
May didn’t answer the Labour leader’s question, and instead said she was proud that “around 1,400 more people are accessing mental health services every day compared to when we came into power”.
