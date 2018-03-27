You are here: Home » Comment »

“We will not be silenced” – Labour Against Antisemitism’s open letter

27th March, 2018 3:46 pm

To whom it may concern,

We the undersigned support the actions of the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies in highlighting the failure of the Labour Party to effectively deal with antisemitism in its membership and political body.

Labour Against Antisemitism has been reporting antisemitic hate speech by Labour members to the party’s compliance unit for over a year and has consistently highlighted the ongoing issues the party faces with regards to antisemitism during that time.

It is unfortunate that more attention was not previously paid by the Labour Party to these issues – had they been we might have avoided reaching this point. That fault lies with the party.

Enough is enough. We make no apologies for the actions we take and will not stand by and wait for a more convenient time for the party leadership to deal with this problem. The time for concession has long since passed.

We will not be bullied, and we will not be silenced.

Yours faithfully,

Labour Against Antisemitism

  1. Euan Philipps – Chair of Tonbridge and Malling CLP, member of JLM
  2. Chris Evans – JLM and Labour member
  3. Hannah – Hornsey & Wood Green CLP
  4. Luisa Attfield – JLM and Finchley and Golders Green CLP
  5. Denny Taylor – Labour party member
  6. Joanne Bell – JLM, Unite, formerly Enfield Southgate CLP
  7. Jamie Rodney – East Renfrewshire CLP
  8. Zoë Kemp – JLM, formally Hampstead and Kilburn CLP
  9. David Hirsh – Finchley and Golders Green CLP, UCU, Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Goldsmiths, University of London, author of ‘Contemporary Left Antisemitism’
  10. Emily Edwards – Labour International
  11. Rosemary Emery Llanelli CLP and member of Jewish Labour Movement.
  12. Jessica Jacobs-Schiff  – Jewish Labour Movement
  13. Owen Power MPhil – Member Salford & Eccles LP, JLM, & LGBT Labour.
  14. Robert Chance – Newcastle under Lyme
  15. Mina Kupfermann – Bristol
  16. Judith Ornstein – instigator and producer, Whitewashed
  17. Ged Ornstein – trustee, StandWithUs
  18. Emma Feltham – Lewisham East
  19. Christopher Grey – Yorkshire man. Socialist. Former Labour member
  20. Raf Singer – ex Labour
  21. Andy Semple – JLM.
  22. Katherine Dearden – formerly Erewash CLP. Former Durham County Councillor.
  23. Sue Teddern – Brighton and Hove Labour party
  24. Colin Appleby – Cities of London and Westminster CLP, member of LGBT Labour and Jewish Labour Movement Delegate to the CLP
  25. Andre McPherson – Member of Jewish Labour Movement.
  26. Edward Crask Hove CLP. Retired LP regional organiser.
  27. Laureen Levy – ex-Labour member
  28. David Bennun – former JLM member and longtime Labour supporter
  29. Pete Newbon – ex-Labour member and JLM member.
  30. Rachel Fidler – ex-Labour member, Hendon
  31. Cllr Lee Cowen – East Worthing and Shoreham CLP, JLM
  32. Dany Louise – Labour candidate, Old Hastings Ward
  33. Craig Prescott – Labour Member
  34. Susan Bowie – Shetland CLP
  35. Luke Stanger – Hove and Portslade CLP
  36. Paul Corrick – Cheshire East, left last year after the Livingstone fiasco
  37. Nicky Easton – ex-Labour, Brighton Kemptown
  38. Caroline George – Labour Member, Neath
  39. Geoff Braterman – ex-Labour, Brighton Pavilion
  40. Natascha Wolf – ex-Labour member, JLM member, Bristol
  41. Doe Solomon – JLM
  42. Pete Daly – Hove and Portslade CLP
  43. Linzi Pinto – Labour Member, JLM
  44. Lawrence Levin – JLM
  45. Joy Robinson – Hove and Portslade CLP
  46. John Erskine – Labour Member, Rother Valle
  47. Marilyn Lee – ex-Labour member, London
  48. Simon Myerson – Labour member 35 years, now ex
  49. Sam Stopp – Labour Councillor, Wembley Central
  50. Jonathan Black – Labour Member, JLM
  51. Nicole Iszak – ex-Labour member
  52. Andrew Rugman – Hove and Portslade CLP
  53. Rob Minshull – Former National Secretary of Labour Students.
  54. Kitty Lyons – Labour Councillor, Barnet
  55. Tom Gray – Hove and Portslade CLP

