“We will not be silenced” – Labour Against Antisemitism’s open letter

We the undersigned support the actions of the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies in highlighting the failure of the Labour Party to effectively deal with antisemitism in its membership and political body.

Labour Against Antisemitism has been reporting antisemitic hate speech by Labour members to the party’s compliance unit for over a year and has consistently highlighted the ongoing issues the party faces with regards to antisemitism during that time.

It is unfortunate that more attention was not previously paid by the Labour Party to these issues – had they been we might have avoided reaching this point. That fault lies with the party.

Enough is enough. We make no apologies for the actions we take and will not stand by and wait for a more convenient time for the party leadership to deal with this problem. The time for concession has long since passed.

We will not be bullied, and we will not be silenced.

Yours faithfully,

Labour Against Antisemitism