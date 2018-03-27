“We will not be silenced” – Labour Against Antisemitism’s open letter
To whom it may concern,
We the undersigned support the actions of the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies in highlighting the failure of the Labour Party to effectively deal with antisemitism in its membership and political body.
Labour Against Antisemitism has been reporting antisemitic hate speech by Labour members to the party’s compliance unit for over a year and has consistently highlighted the ongoing issues the party faces with regards to antisemitism during that time.
It is unfortunate that more attention was not previously paid by the Labour Party to these issues – had they been we might have avoided reaching this point. That fault lies with the party.
Enough is enough. We make no apologies for the actions we take and will not stand by and wait for a more convenient time for the party leadership to deal with this problem. The time for concession has long since passed.
We will not be bullied, and we will not be silenced.
Yours faithfully,
Labour Against Antisemitism
- Euan Philipps – Chair of Tonbridge and Malling CLP, member of JLM
- Chris Evans – JLM and Labour member
- Hannah – Hornsey & Wood Green CLP
- Luisa Attfield – JLM and Finchley and Golders Green CLP
- Denny Taylor – Labour party member
- Joanne Bell – JLM, Unite, formerly Enfield Southgate CLP
- Jamie Rodney – East Renfrewshire CLP
- Zoë Kemp – JLM, formally Hampstead and Kilburn CLP
- David Hirsh – Finchley and Golders Green CLP, UCU, Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Goldsmiths, University of London, author of ‘Contemporary Left Antisemitism’
- Emily Edwards – Labour International
- Rosemary Emery Llanelli CLP and member of Jewish Labour Movement.
- Jessica Jacobs-Schiff – Jewish Labour Movement
- Owen Power MPhil – Member Salford & Eccles LP, JLM, & LGBT Labour.
- Robert Chance – Newcastle under Lyme
- Mina Kupfermann – Bristol
- Judith Ornstein – instigator and producer, Whitewashed
- Ged Ornstein – trustee, StandWithUs
- Emma Feltham – Lewisham East
- Christopher Grey – Yorkshire man. Socialist. Former Labour member
- Raf Singer – ex Labour
- Andy Semple – JLM.
- Katherine Dearden – formerly Erewash CLP. Former Durham County Councillor.
- Sue Teddern – Brighton and Hove Labour party
- Colin Appleby – Cities of London and Westminster CLP, member of LGBT Labour and Jewish Labour Movement Delegate to the CLP
- Andre McPherson – Member of Jewish Labour Movement.
- Edward Crask Hove CLP. Retired LP regional organiser.
- Laureen Levy – ex-Labour member
- David Bennun – former JLM member and longtime Labour supporter
- Pete Newbon – ex-Labour member and JLM member.
- Rachel Fidler – ex-Labour member, Hendon
- Cllr Lee Cowen – East Worthing and Shoreham CLP, JLM
- Dany Louise – Labour candidate, Old Hastings Ward
- Craig Prescott – Labour Member
- Susan Bowie – Shetland CLP
- Luke Stanger – Hove and Portslade CLP
- Paul Corrick – Cheshire East, left last year after the Livingstone fiasco
- Nicky Easton – ex-Labour, Brighton Kemptown
- Caroline George – Labour Member, Neath
- Geoff Braterman – ex-Labour, Brighton Pavilion
- Natascha Wolf – ex-Labour member, JLM member, Bristol
- Doe Solomon – JLM
- Pete Daly – Hove and Portslade CLP
- Linzi Pinto – Labour Member, JLM
- Lawrence Levin – JLM
- Joy Robinson – Hove and Portslade CLP
- John Erskine – Labour Member, Rother Valle
- Marilyn Lee – ex-Labour member, London
- Simon Myerson – Labour member 35 years, now ex
- Sam Stopp – Labour Councillor, Wembley Central
- Jonathan Black – Labour Member, JLM
- Nicole Iszak – ex-Labour member
- Andrew Rugman – Hove and Portslade CLP
- Rob Minshull – Former National Secretary of Labour Students.
- Kitty Lyons – Labour Councillor, Barnet
- Tom Gray – Hove and Portslade CLP
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]