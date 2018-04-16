Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament
MPs return to Westminster today after two weeks of recess. Here are the bills they’re set to debate. But everything’s a bit touch and go – things could be rescheduled to allow time for a statement or debate on the Syria bombing.
Monday 16 April
Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill – 2nd reading
Makes it a criminal offence to shine a laser beam towards a vehicle. It’s already a crime to shine a light at an aircraft if it dazzles or distracts the pilot, but this law would extend that to lasers and all vehicles, including air traffic control. Started in the Lords so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.
Tuesday 17 April
Prisons (Substance Testing) Bill
Bim Afolami MP presents a ten minute rule motion on drug testing in prisons. If it’s successful, the bill goes to second reading.
Wednesday 18 April
Access to Fertility Services Bill
Steve McCabe MP presents a ten minute rule motion on access to fertility services, including a requirement that a minimum number of fertility treatments are available to women on the basis of their age. If it’s successful, the bill goes to second reading.
Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill – committee stage, report stage, 3rd reading
MPs continue debating the bill through further stages.
Thursday 19 April
No votes scheduled.
Friday 20 April
No votes scheduled.
