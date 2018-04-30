Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament

Debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill continues in the Lords. In the Commons, the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill is particularly interesting. Watch out for an amendment by Andrew Mitchell and Margaret Hodge to force tax havens under UK jurisdiction to state publicly who owns the companies registered there.

Monday 30 April

Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariff Cap) Bill – report stage and 3rd reading

Allows the regulator Ofgem to impose temporary price caps on energy companies’ default plans. The intention is to prevent people who haven’t switched tariff or supplier from paying above the odds. In 2016 the Competition and Markets Authority found that these default plans contributed £1.6bn of excess profits to the Big Six energy companies.

Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill – committee stage, report stage and 3rd reading

Makes it a criminal offence to shine a laser beam towards a vehicle. It’s already a crime to shine a light at an aircraft that dazzles or distracts the pilot, but this law would extend that to lasers and all vehicles, including air traffic control. Started in the Lords so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.

Tuesday 1 May

Road Traffic Offenders (Surrender of Driving Licences etc.) Bill

Allows drivers to accept a fixed penalty notice or conditional offer without having to hand over or post in their licence. Ten minute rule motion presented by Scottish Tory MP Alister Jack.

Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill – report stage and 3rd reading

Allows the government to impose sanctions after Brexit (against countries like North Korea and groups like ISIS), and keep its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing efforts up to date. Started in the Lords so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.

Prisons (Interference with Wireless Telegraphy) Bill

Allows mobile network operators to disrupt the use of illegal phones in prisons.

Wednesday 2 May

Victims of Terrorism (Pensions and Other Support) Bill

Sets up a review of pension support for people who have been bereaved or seriously injured as a result of a terrorist attack. Ten minute rule motion presented by Emma Little Pengelly MP.

Thursday 3 May

No votes scheduled

Friday 4 May

No votes scheduled

You can get this round-up in your email inbox every Sunday or follow Clear the Lobby on Twitter for daily updates.