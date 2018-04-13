Corbyn on Syria: “Ministers should take their proposals to parliament”

This is Jeremy Corbyn’s full statement this morning on Syria.

“Further UK military intervention in Syria’s appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict.

“The government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed. But the US administration is giving alarmingly contradictory signals.

“Even US defence secretary James Mattis has said we “don’t have evidence” and warned further military action could “escalate out of control”.

“Ministers should take their proposals, such as they are, to parliament. And Britain should press for an independent UN-led investigation of last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account.

“Rather than further military action, what is urgently needed is a coordinated international drive to achieve a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement under UN auspices. The humanitarian priority must be to halt the killing on all sides.

“The need to restart genuine negotiations for peace and an inclusive political settlement of the Syrian conflict, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces, could not be more urgent. We must do everything we can, no matter how challenging, to bring that about.”