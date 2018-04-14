Labour MPs tweet opposition to Syria strikes without vote

You are here: Home » Featured »

civil war in Syria under President Assad

Deprived of a vote in parliament, Labour MPs have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Prime Minister’s decision to launch air strikes in Syria without first consulting the Commons.

In the early hours of the morning, the UK with the US and France fired 105 naval and air cruise missiles against Syria chemical weapons targets.

Writing to Theresa May today, Jeremy Corbyn described the raids as “legally questionable”.

Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary

Emily Thornberry, Shadow Foreign Secretary

Nia Griffith, Shadow Defence Secretary

Angela Rayner, Shadow Education Secretary

Richard Burgon, Shadow Justice Secretary

Jon Trickett, Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary

Andrew Gwynne, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

 

Kate Osamor, Shadow International Development Secretary

Laura Pidcock, Shadow Minister for Labour

Dan Carden, MP for Liverpool Walton

Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central

