May under pressure as Rudd refuses to rule out post-Brexit customs union

In a fresh embarrassment for Theresa May, Amber Rudd has contradicted the Prime Minister by saying the government has not made a “final decision” on whether the UK will join a customs union after Brexit.

Amber Rudd was asked twice whether Brexit would see the UK remain in a customs union with the EU. The Home Secretary replied: “I’m afraid I’m not going to be drawn on that.”

After several government defeats in the House of Lords on Brexit over the last week, Rudd’s response puts further pressure on the Prime Minister to shift her position on membership of a customs union.

May has repeatedly ruled out the option of staying in the customs union or adopting Labour’s position, which is to settle on a new arrangement with the EU that would both ensure the UK had a say in future trade deals and prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Responding to Rudd’s comments, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said: “Amber Rudd appears to have let slip that discussions around the cabinet table about negotiating a customs union with the EU have not in fact concluded.

“If that is so, then the Prime Minister should rethink her approach and listen to the growing chorus of voices in parliament and in business that believe she has got it wrong on a customs union.”

Rudd has issued a clarification on Twitter:

Thanks to the Press Gallery for hosting me at a challenging yet enjoyable lunch. I should have been clearer – of course when we leave the EU we will be leaving the customs union. I wasn’t going to get into ongoing cabinet discussions about our future trading relationship. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) April 26, 2018

But her statement has already been criticised for not ruling out a future customs union such as the one backed by Labour.

Partial clarification from Rudd. Doesn’t rule out a future customs union with the EU mind https://t.co/yBBCri50l9 — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) April 26, 2018