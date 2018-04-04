WATCH: Boris Johnson has “egg on his face”, says Corbyn
Boris Johnson has “serious questions to answer” over his statements claiming the Novichok nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack came from Russia, says Jeremy Corbyn.
Speaking to Sky News, Corbyn said: “[Johnson] claimed on German television that this was a Russian produced nerve agent, and Porton Down then examined it and said all they could identify was as Novichok, they couldn’t say where it came from.
“The Foreign Office then issued a tweet in support of what the Foreign Secretary said, and then removed that yesterday after Porton Down had said they couldn’t identify the source of it.
The Labour leader added: “Where does that leave the Foreign Secretary? Egg on his face for the statement he made on German television.”
Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson has “egg on his face” and “serious questions to answer” after Porton Down was not able to prove the nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was made in Russia pic.twitter.com/j76L6dT0p4
— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 4, 2018
