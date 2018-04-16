WATCH: David Lammy’s urgent question on Windrush generation

Labour MP David Lammy was granted an urgent question today to ask the Home Secretary Amber Rudd how many of the Windrush generation have been deported, detained and denied NHS care.

Lammy said: “It is inhumane and cruel for so many of that Windrush generation to have suffered so long in this condition.”

“Can she explain how many have been deported?”

He added: “This is a day of national shame.”

The Home Secretary admitted she did not know how many had been deported.

Rudd said: “I am concerned that the Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and sometimes lost sight of the individual.”

