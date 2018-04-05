WATCH: “People are frightened” – David Lammy on soaring crime rate

David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, spoke passionately today about the rise of crime in his constituency and across the capital.

Another fatal stabbing last night brought the number of killings in London this year to more than 50. Four lives have been lost in Tottenham since Christmas.

Speaking to BBC News, Lammy said: “I have a teenager who comes home from school in north London. I’m scared for him if he’s late.

“My constituents are worried – they’re frightened.

“If you live on a housing estate or near one, if it feels like policing has vanished – it’s not around you… people are frightened. That’s why young people then carry knives.”

People are scared, people are frightened, my community is grieving four lost lives since Christmas. My constituents are angry and they have every right to be and I will continue to speak up on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/hrV2FGbmXv — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 5, 2018

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the MP commented: “What we’re seeing today is the worst I’ve ever seen it.

“There are parents, friends, families, schools traumatised and grieving. And there is absolutely no sign at the moment of reduction in the violence.”

I’m sick of the political football. What I want is a political consensus. After 4 young people have lost their lives in Haringey since Christmas I have not even had a phone call or a meeting with the PM or Home Secretary. Where is the leadership? pic.twitter.com/1XmjGso9vs — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 5, 2018