WATCH: Students chant ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ at Labour free bus travel launch

Today Jeremy Corbyn visited a sixth form school in Derby with shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald to launch Labour’s new policy: free bus travel for under 25s.

The sixth formers gave the Labour leader a warm welcome, chanting ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ as they sought selfies with him.

A warm reception for @jeremycorbyn from 6th-formers at @InfoLCS in #Derby where he talked to students about @UKLabour plans for free bus travel for under 25s and to the media about #Syria. pic.twitter.com/2d8ZPTYtEO — Dave Higgens (@DaveHiggensPA) April 12, 2018