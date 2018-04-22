WATCH: Thornberry calls on Rudd to quit

Today Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry called on Home Secretary Amber Rudd to resign following the Windrush scandal.

Speaking to Nick Robinson on The Andrew Marr Show, Thornberry said: “If you’re a politician in charge of a department and a department does its job as badly, as the Home Office has clearly been doing, then you should resign.

“How much worse can it get? People have died, people have lost their jobs, they have lost their futures… It could not be worse.

“I really think she should quit.”

“I really think she should quit” – Labour’s Emily Thornberry calls for Home Secretary Amber Rudd to resign over #Windrush row #Marr https://t.co/I6CE8hpCuM pic.twitter.com/rfEUxZgOQh — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 22, 2018