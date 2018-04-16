WATCH: Tory immigration minister clueless about Windrush deportations

BREAKING: Immigration minister Caroline Nokes appears to admit to @itvnews @pennymitv that some Windrush immigrants have indeed been deported, but she can’t give numbers. pic.twitter.com/9N5uyuzgKG — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 16, 2018

Speaking to ITV News about the mistakes made in cases involving the Windrush generation facing deportation from the UK, immigration minister Caroline Nokes said: “There have been some horrendous situations that as a minister have appalled me.”

Asked how many had been deported, Nokes replied: “I don’t know the numbers but what I am determined to do… is say we’ll have no more of this.”

In response to the video, David Lammy tweeted that the situation is a “national disgrace” and “a direct result of home office hostile environments policy”.

The Labour MP has secured an urgent question about the immigration status of Windrush generation children in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said: “It is an absolute scandal that the Home Office doesn’t even know how many people they have wrongly deported.

“Theresa May must apologise for this mess which has taken place as a direct consequence of the hostile environment she created. As Home Secretary, she removed the rules protecting Commonwealth citizens and as Prime Minister she has completely ignored the issue.

“The Windrush Generation must have their rights as British citizens confirmed, any who have been deported must be invited back to the UK immediately and those who oversaw their deportations must be held to account.”