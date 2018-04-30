WATCH: Tory voters explain why they’re choosing Labour

Labour’s final party political broadcast in the run-up to local elections on May 3rd features former Tory and UKIP voters who are choosing to vote Labour this year.

The party will be hoping that a focus on those voters will help in areas such as Dudley, currently under no overall country but led by the Tories supported by UKIP, and North East Lincolnshire, run by a minority Labour group.

The video will be broadcast at 6.55pm on BBC1.

Jeremy Corbyn said: “These films have exposed how this Conservative government is failing the people of our country: from the crises in our schools, NHS, social care and housing, to rising crime and cuts to youth and community services.

“The Windrush scandal has exposed something rotten at the heart of government. With the resignation of Amber Rudd, Theresa May has lost her human shield and the Prime Minister must now end her hostile environment policy that has led to lives being turned upside down.

“The local elections on Thursday are an opportunity to send an unmistakable message to this heartless and incompetent Tory government.”