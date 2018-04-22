WATCH: “We will sort this out” – Thornberry on antisemitism
Today Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry said she was “fed up” of antisemitism in Labour and vowed the party “will sort this out”.
Nick Robinson asked: “When you listen to your colleagues describe the antisemitic abuse that they’ve faced from people in the Labour Party, are you ashamed?”
Thornberry replied: “Of course I am, I’m sickened by it. I’m fed up with it. I’m fed up with hearing about it, I’m fed up with hearing this dreadful stuff.”
She added: “It’s terrible and we will sort this out.”
.@EmilyThornberry says she is “fed up” of hearing about anti-semitism in the Labour party and says “we will sort this out” #marr pic.twitter.com/Tu6EedMYsW
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 22, 2018
