WATCH: “We will sort this out” – Thornberry on antisemitism

Today Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry said she was “fed up” of antisemitism in Labour and vowed the party “will sort this out”.

Nick Robinson asked: “When you listen to your colleagues describe the antisemitic abuse that they’ve faced from people in the Labour Party, are you ashamed?”

Thornberry replied: “Of course I am, I’m sickened by it. I’m fed up with it. I’m fed up with hearing about it, I’m fed up with hearing this dreadful stuff.”

She added: “It’s terrible and we will sort this out.”

