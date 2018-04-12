Young people need a break – Labour’s free bus travel plan shows Corbyn sees that

Has a politician ever shown as great an understanding of the issues facing young people as Jeremy Corbyn does when he says that young people “deserve a break”? Labour’s policy of free bus travel for under 25s would give our generation, which new research has shown to be unhappier than ever, a much-needed break from relentless austerity. The cost of public transport is such an unnecessary limitation on young people’s aspirations.

The beauty of Labour’s bus policy is that its goal is so universal. Some commentators criticised the 2017 Labour manifesto for scrapping tuition fees, thereby extending further privilege to a group of young people already lucky enough to go to university. This criticism cannot be made of the bus policy. It would help those young people in insecure work who are driven further into poverty by the cost of transport, and those young people who can’t afford to pursue a particular college course due to the cost of the commute. The move would also give independence to young people who are in better circumstances but find their ability to go out, see friends, explore and simply enjoy life as a young person is limited by crippling fares. This principle of universality is core to Labour values and the founding of our NHS.

By offering a break to all young people, with this policy as well as scrapping zero-hours contracts and restoring EMA, Labour is showing that it genuinely cares about all young people and not just the ones that will win them an election. The Tories’ counter-offer couldn’t be more offensive. The idea that years of slashing public services and a shrinking economy could be compensated by a 26-30 railcard proves they have no ambition in appealing to young people.

Of course the policy wouldn’t be universal at its outset, as only municipally-run bus services would be able to take up the offer of free youth fares. While this would lead to differences in provision at the start, the policy could encourage Tory councils to take bus services back under local authority control and hopefully public ownership. At present, taxpayers subsidise bus companies by 42 per cent for them only to go and slash rural bus services and hike fares in the pursuit of profit. It will give young people a way of holding their council to account and demonstrate what electing a Labour council can do for people.

The Department for Transport’s figures show people under the age of 21 are taking 40 per cent fewer bus trips under the Tories. That means missed work and educational opportunities, and money not spent in local businesses. Labour must continue to make the argument for public ownership in terms of common sense economics like this.

As I sit writing this on the number 6 bus from West Auckland to Durham, priced at £6.50 for a return, it strikes me how so many young people can’t afford this hurdle to their potential. Labour’s new bus policy will give my generation back some of the hope it has lost in this gloomy economic climate. Now we can truly say that Labour is the party of all young people.

Charlotte Austin is the co-chair elect of Oxford University Labour Club. She is standing to be Youth Rep for the North East on the National Policy Forum.