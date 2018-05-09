Abrahams sacked from shadow cabinet over bullying claims

Debbie Abrahams has been sacked from the shadow cabinet after an investigation into bullying claims. The former shadow work and pensions secretary was suspended from Labour’s frontbench in March while the party undertook an investigation following allegations of workplace bullying. A Labour spokesman said: “After a thorough party investigation into allegations of workplace bullying, Debbie Abrahams has been referred to the NEC disputes committee. “She has been relieved of her post as Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary.” LabourList understands that a number of complainants came forward, and their claims were supported by several witnesses. The investigation upheld the complaints and concluded that Abrahams had engaged in a pattern of bullying behaviour towards her staff.

Abrahams has strongly denied the bullying claims and said the investigation was “not thorough, fair or independent”.

On Tuesday she said: “I strongly refute the allegations of bullying made against me.”

“I will continue to represent the people of Oldham East and Saddleworth, and to hold this government to account, from the back benches,” the MP added.

At the time of her suspension in March, Abrahams hit back with accusations of her own. She claimed Jeremy Corbyn’s office staff had engaged in a “bullying culture”.

The Oldham East and Saddleworth MP said she would make a formal complaint to the party and the parliamentary authorities about “aggressive, intimidating and wholly unprofessional” behaviour by “certain individuals in the leader’s office”.

Margaret Greenwood, who took over the role on a temporary basis when Abrahams was suspended, will continue as shadow works and pensions secretary.