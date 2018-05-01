Labour plans to save households over £1bn on energy bills

Today Labour announces a new plan to insulate four million homes, saving as many households over £270 a year in energy bills.

A £2.3bn per year investment will provide the necessary funding for local authorities to deliver the scheme ‘street by street’ and make millions of homes more energy efficient over a parliamentary term.

The scheme brings together a number of Labour priorities and promises: reducing carbon emissions and fixing the “broken energy system” with capped bills and publicly-owned companies and cooperatives.

Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said: “Our ambitious insulation plan will see the next Labour government take real action against fuel poverty, making homes cheaper to heat, improving people’s health by improving our housing, creating new jobs and reducing carbon emissions.

“This is part of our plan to fix our broken energy system by capping energy bills and radically reform our broken energy market. By creating publicly owned, locally accountable energy companies and cooperatives to rival existing private energy suppliers this will make a real difference to people’s lives”

The announcement, much like the party’s free bus travel for under 25s plan that required councils to introduce franchising or municipalisation, makes a clear link between a change of central government and what Labour can do on a local authority level. That’s no coincidence with local elections just two days away.

Sienna @siennamarla

