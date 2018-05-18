Labour Vision: policy priorities, local elections and Brexit at Saturday’s Fabian conference

Tomorrow the Fabian Society will hold its 2018 summer conference, Labour Vision, where senior Labour figures will be joined by MPs, campaigner and political commentators to discuss the Left’s agenda for change in the UK and Europe.

Diane Abbott is set to give the keynote speech, which promises to make a significant intervention as violent crime increases and Tory police cuts dominate the news. The Shadow Home Secretary may also touch on the new immigration policies she announced earlier this week.

Sienna Rodgers, editor of LabourList, will chair an ‘in conversation’ event with Keir Starmer. Labour’s Brexit spokesman is expected to provide an update on Labour’s position and share his thoughts on how the Conservative government is handling Brexit negotations.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband will speak with writer Melissa Benn, who has won an award for her campaigning work on education issues.

The full-day conference offers an opportunity for Fabian members and Labour activists to meet each other, debate policy and discuss the future of the party.

Audience members will have the chance to put questions directly to top Labour politicians in many of the sessions, and the final event of the day sees Tracy Brabin, Lisa Nandy, Lucy Anderson, Ayesha Hazarika and Stephen Bush recreate BBC’s Question Time.

LabourList is the media partner for the Fabian Society event this year, and will bring you all the day’s coverage here and on Twitter @LabourList.

The conference will be held on Saturday 19 May 2018 at the TUC Congress Centre from 9.15am to 5.30pm.