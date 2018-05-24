Labour’s NEC race: The full list of CLP nominations so far

The contest to win nine places on Labour’s national executive committee has opened.

Constituency Labour Party (CLP) candidates must be nominated by at least five CLPs to earn a place on the ballot. Other nominations received are treated as supporting nominations. Each CLP can make up to nine nominations.

Although the nominations aren’t binding, they are often indicative of the final result.

The nine CLP representatives (including at least four women), to be elected before party conference, will serve terms of two years from October 2018.

Ann Henderson, Claudia Webbe, Darren Williams, Huda Elmi, Jon Lansman, Nav Mishra, Pete Willsman, Rachel Garnham and Yasmine Dar are on the Momentum slate.

Eda Cazimoglu, Gurinder Singh Josan, Heather Peto, Jasmin Beckett, Johanna Baxter, Lisa Banes, Luke Akehurst, Marianna Masters, Mary Wimbury are on the Progress/Labour First slate.

Ann Black is being supported by Open Labour.

Ann Black – 23

Aberavon, Birmingham Hall Green, Caerphilly, Chichester, Coventry South, Croydon South, Delyn, Doncaster Central, Erewash, Faversham and Mid Kent, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Ilford North, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Skipton and Ripon, South Staffordshire, Stretford & Urmston, Thornbury & Yate, West Worcestershire, Wyre and Preston North

Ann Henderson – 16

Aberconwy, Cardiff West, Copeland, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Cathcart, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Rotherham, Shipley, Stretford & Urmston, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset, Wyre and Preston North

Claudia Webbe – 18

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Copeland, Erewash, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Northampton, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Rotherham, Shipley, South Staffordshire, Stretford & Urmston, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset

Darren Williams – 17

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Copeland, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Leyton & Wanstead, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Shipley, South Staffordshire, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset, Wrexham, Wyre and Preston North

Eda Cazimoglu – 4

Croydon South, Ilford North, Rhondda, Walthamstow

Eddie Izzard – 1

Ilford North

Gurinder Singh Josan – 9

Copeland, Croydon South, Delyn, Ilford North, Newport East, Northampton, Rhondda, South Staffordshire, Walthamstow

Heather Peto – 9

Croydon South, Delyn, Erewash, Ilford North, Newport East, Northampton, Nottingham North, Rhondda, Walthamstow

Huda Elmi – 21

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Coventry South, Doncaster Central, Erewash, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Shipley, Skipton and Ripon, Stretford & Urmston, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset, Wyre and Preston North

James Craigie – 5

City of Durham, North Devon, Shipley, Tiverton & Honiton, Torridge & West Devon

Jasmin Beckett – 8

Copeland, Croydon South, Delyn, Newport East, Rhondda, Shipley, Stretford & Urmston, Walthamstow, Wrexham

Johanna Baxter – 9

Copeland, Croydon South, Erewash, Glasgow Cathcart, Ilford North, Northampton, Rhondda, South Staffordshire, Stretford & Urmston, Walthamstow

Jon Lansman – 21

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Copeland, Croydon South, Delyn, Doncaster Central, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Cathcart, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Skipton and Ripon, South Staffordshire, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset, Wyre and Preston North

Lisa Banes – 4

Delyn, Newport East, Rhondda, Walthamstow

Luke Akehurst – 10

Copeland, Croydon South, Delyn, Ilford North, Newport East, Northampton, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rhondda, Walthamstow, Wyre and Preston North

Marianna Masters – 5

Croydon South, Ilford North, Northampton, Rhondda, Walthamstow

Mary Wimbury – 9

Croydon South, Delyn, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Ilford North, Newport East, Northampton, Rhondda, Stretford & Urmston, Walthamstow, Wrexham

Nav Mishra – 18

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Erewash, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Leyton & Wanstead, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Shipley, Skipton and Ripon, Stretford & Urmston, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset

Nicola Morrison – 1

Wyre and Preston North

Peter Willsman – 20

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Delyn, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Cathcart, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Northampton, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Shipley, Skipton and Ripon, South Staffordshire, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset

Rachel Garnham – 21

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Chichester, Copeland, Erewash, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Northampton, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Rotherham, Shipley, Skipton and Ripon, South Staffordshire, Suffolk Coastal, Thornbury & Yate, West Dorset

Ross Sykes – 1

Wyre and Preston North

Stephen Stanners – 1

Wrexham

Yasmine Dar – 19

Aberconwy, Birmingham Hall Green, Cardiff West, Copeland, Erewash, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Glasgow Cathcart, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, Leyton & Wanstead, Oxford East, Oxford West & Abingdon, Penrith & The Border, Rotherham, Shipley, South Staffordshire, Stretford & Urmston, Suffolk Coastal, West Dorset, Wyre and Preston North