Leveson – Episode II: The Media Empire Strikes Back

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock hailed yesterday’s vote against the implementation of Leveson part two as “a great day for a free and fair press”. By a thin majority of just 9 votes, the Tories managed to defeat Labour’s bid to force the government to launch the second phase of the Leveson inquiry into press standards.

Ed Miliband, who tabled the pertinent amendment to the Data Protection Bill, gave a passionate, gif-worthy speech in the Commons – but it wasn’t enough to swing the vote, as the Tories had got the DUP on board. How? They’ve been promised their own review into media compliance, in what Ian Paisley has called “Leveson for Northern Ireland”.

As there’s a lot going on this week, a quick run-through:

PMQs. “Does the Prime Minister agree with her foreign secretary that the plan for a customs partnership set out in her Lancaster House speech is, in fact, ‘crazy’?” A stunning opener. Although many expected him to avoid Brexit, as a single market/EEA vote may become tricky for the Labour leader when it arrives in the Commons, Corbyn scored a clear win by opting for Brexit questions yesterday.

Antisemitism. Earlier this week, ex-Barnet councillor Adam Langleben (read his New Statesman piece here) and a Jewish Labour Movement colleague turned up to an NEC working group meeting on antisemitism to contribute to the discussion, but weren’t allowed in. Apparently there had been an invite mix-up. Instead, a separate meeting between Jennie Formby and a number of JLM officers is set for this afternoon. JLM is hoping to get further assurances that Jeremy Corbyn will continue to say “not in my name” and slap down any suggestion that antisemitism concerns are a “smear”.

Lewisham East. With Heidi Alexander taking up a job in City Hall, the race for the Labour seat is well underway – and moving fast. The local party chair Ian McKenzie may have written to demand that the CLP be allowed to determine the shortlist of candidates, but NEC officers are meeting at 10.30am to agree on a speedy timetable. The whole selection process is expected to be wrapped up by Wednesday – in just six days. The by-election itself would then be held on June 14th. Here’s my list of runners and riders for the safe Labour seat.

Update: The high-speed timetable has been approved by the NEC officers group. Eligible members will now be invited to submit applications. Self nominations close on Sunday 13th at noon, NEC draws up a longlist that same evening, NEC shortlists in afternoon of Monday 14th, selection meeting is held on Wednesday 16th.

