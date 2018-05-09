Lewisham East – runners and riders

Heidi Alexander is off to City Hall to become Sadiq Khan’s new deputy mayor for transport, leaving the safe Labour seat of Lewisham East up for grabs.

Alexander, who has worked with Khan before as chair of his London mayoral campaign in 2016, is best known for her campaigning work on Brexit as co-chair of the Labour Campaign for the Single Market and leading supporter of Open Britain – and for resigning from the shadow cabinet in 2016, a move that sparked the second leadership contest.

In June, the Corbynsceptic MP increased her majority last year to a hefty 21,123 votes. Her departure offers a crucial opportunity for an enthusiastic Jeremy Corbyn supporter to join the PLP.

Labour’s national executive committee will be responsible for the shortlisting process, as is customary for by-elections.

No official date has yet been set for the by-election, but it is expected to be held in late June.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah @MsLadyPhyll

‘Lady Phyll’, as the trade union official and co-founder of UK Black Pride is known, has been touted as a frontrunner. She has already been endorsed by writer Shon Faye, Scottish TUC President Lynn Henderson (Opoku-Gyimah is on the TUC’s race committee). In 2016, the activist turned down an MBE, telling DIVA magazine she had to “stand by my principles and values” as a “working class girl” and “out black African lesbian”.

Sakina Sheikh @SakinaZS

Exactly five minutes after Alexander tweeted that she would be standing down as an MP to take up a new role in City Hall, Sakina Sheikh announced her bid. The Lewisham councillor was only elected for the first time last week. It would seem that Sheikh is getting a considerable amount of local backing from left-wing members, as well as Momentum nationally.

Brenda Dacres @Brenda_Dacres

Another Lewisham councillor has declared her candidacy. Dacres, who has represented New Cross ward since 2014, describes herself as a “Windrush daughter” and “proud single mum”. Her statement includes a reference to the Tories’ “hard Brexit agenda” – remember that the way the Lewisham East candidate feels about Brexit is key ahead of all-important votes coming up in the Commons.

Nadine Houghton @nadinehoughton1

The GMB organiser was one of the first to be tipped to be a contender. But LabourList hears that Houghton has already been told she won’t be included in the NEC shortlist, which will be an all-BAME women list of candidates. Red Roar reports that Houghton is a former member of the Socialist Party (previously, Militant).

Claudia Webbe @ClaudiaWebbe

The NEC member and Islington councillor is a key Corbyn ally. She is known for her anti-racism campaigning, but has defended Ken Livingstone against antisemitism accusations in the past. That may hurt her chances as it is widely expected the former London mayor will be expelled from the party in the next few weeks.

Joe Dromey @Joe_Dromey

The Lewisham councillor and IPPR research fellow is also the son of Labour MPs Jack Dromey and Harriet Harman. The ‘Red Prince’ is thought to have a keen interest in the race, but his chances are highly likely to be scuppered by an all-woman shortlist, if not an all-BAME women shortlist.

Kevin Bonavia @kevinbonavia

Another Lewisham council cabinet member seen as a Corbynsceptic, Bonavia’s name was one of the first floated. The solicitor and Fabian has stood for parliament before – he was selected as a PPC for the Tory-held Essex seat of Rochford and Southend East, but incumbent MP James Duddridge increased his majority that year to over 11,000 votes.

Katy Clark @KatySClark

Although she is currently heading up the all-important democracy review and works as Jeremy Corbyn’s political secretary, it is thought Clark has been keen to return to the Commons since she lost her seat North Ayrshire and Arran to the SNP’s Patricia Gibson in 2015. In fact, she put herself forward for Leigh last year, followed shortly by Rochdale (after Simon Danczuk was blocked from standing) but pulled out both times.