Local Elections 2018: Results liveblog

Welcome to LabourList’s local elections 2018 liveblog. Results will be coming in from local elections – 4,350 seats up in 150 councils across England – and the mayoral contests in Sheffield City Region, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford. Refresh for updates.

04.43 The Tories have held onto Wandsworth, where Labour was hoping to make enough gains that the council would come under no overall control.

04.20 Jon Ashworth is joined by James Cleverly on BBC News. “The picture of the evening is pretty good for Labour,” says the Shadow Health Secretary. “We’re coming for Iain Duncan Smith.” He lists Chingford, Putney, Swindon and Plymouth as the areas where Labour has made progress, but admits the Derby and Nuneaton results are disappointing.

04.15 Another gain for Labour in Wandsworth, St Mary’s Park. It’s getting tighter. Two recounts are currently underway. In Camden, Labour has just won three seats from the Tories in Swiss Cottage ward, formerly a Conservative stronghold.

04.08 Those Derby results:

C 8, Lab 5, LD 2, UKIP 2

C gain 2, UKIP gain 1, Lab lose 3

New council: Lab 23, C 20, LD 5, UKIP 3

04.07 On BBC News Dawn Butler says Labour’s problems with antisemitism persisted because the general secretary Iain McNicol failed to implement the Chakrabarti report recommendations. “It wasn’t a failure of the leadership.”

04.01 A lot of uncertainty in Barnet, as Hale candidate Rachel Megan Barker suggests in her tweet. It’s on a knife-edge. Barry Rawlings says we’re unlikely to know which party has taken control of the council (if any) until 5.30am due to recounts and split ballots.

literally though https://t.co/TiidphWwOv — Rachel Megan Barker (@rachellybee) May 4, 2018

03.55 Labour has lost control of Derby, which is now under no overall control. At 23.16, I said Derby looked close and Labour could lose its very narrow majority – and so it is. This is largely down to local issues, as I hear the council is not well-liked.

03.51 Woah, we’re halfway there.

We’re almost halfway through councils declared – here’s the current state of play in #Election2018 https://t.co/G8UqzcHXIJ pic.twitter.com/pFoDLGhhTk — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 4, 2018

03.48 It’s tight in Wandsworth, where Labour is up by 9 points in the first few results. The Tories have been in power here since 1978. In the run-up to polling day, Labour activists on the ground were telling me Shaftesbury looked good, and Labour could take St Mary’s Park and Southfields wards. The Tories have just lost West Hill ward.

03.28 Confirmed: Labour gains four seats in Plymouth, taking control of the council. This is unusual in that the borough voted Leave, but it’s one of those results that consolidates the progress already made in June last year. This is the first council gain of the night for Labour.

03.20 Labour Party activist John Lehal has shared his 3am thoughts on the results so far. “I’m dismayed that so far Labour have only gained Plymouth Council after a quarter of seats have declared,” he writes.

03.10 This is where we are right now. Overall, it’s basically the same set of results that the 2017 general election produced. Plymouth is a prime example: Luke Pollard gained Plymouth Sutton and Devonport in June, and Labour has taken the council tonight. Labour is doing well in metropolitan areas, but it looks like the swing is 1 per cent Labour to Tory elsewhere and the Conservatives are the main beneficiaries of UKIP’s dramatic collapse.

03.02 Tory MP Johnny “MPs shouldn’t get a vote on planned military action” Mercer is looking absolutely miserable in Plymouth, where Labour now has control of the council.

02.59 Woo! Three Labour gains in Chingford (spells trouble for IDS) and Labour takes Westminster‘s Maida Vale from the Conservatives.

02.50 Labour has now gained three seats in Wandsworth, but would need 12 to gain control. As I said, the reasonable expectation is for Tories to lose control of the council.

02.43 Labour activists at the Camden count are a little cheerier now. Our best local journalist, Richard Osley of the Camden New Journal, offers an update:

Current forecasts: Labour gains in Swiss Cottage, Highgate to be split 2:1 to Labour, Fortune Green Lib Dem/Labour split but not clear how divides. — Richard Osley (@RichardOsley) May 4, 2018

For context: Swiss has been solid Tory for some time and Highgate is where Green star Sian Berry splits many ballot papers. It seems Fortune Green may remain a split ward as Lib Dem Flick Rea, who has been on Camden Council since for 32 years, looks likely to win her eighth election.

02.32 Tories keep saying the words “peak Corbyn”, as Justine Greening has just now. I’m not actually sure what they’re trying to accomplish by saying this. The Labour leader is popular with metropolitan voters, and the Tories need to improve their performance in metropolitan areas.

02.27 I’m hearing mixed messages from Labour sources in Barnet – but that’s because it’s very tight. They think they’ve lost in Hale, while West Hendon and Child’s Hill are too close to call.

02.25 Dudley is hung. It’s a volatile council, and the residents voted 68% Leave in the EU referendum. Labour has lost ground here since it won control in 2012 and it is currently run by the Tories supported by UKIP. Dudley North’s Labour MP Ian Austin now has a teeny tiny majority of just 22. The Tories did well here at the general election, so will be disappointed not to have taken the council this year.

02.23 Graham Brady tells the BBC it’s “deeply disappointing” that the Tories have lost control of Trafford. I bet he’s disappointed: Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee, is MP for Altrincham and Sale West with a slim majority of 6,426. It doesn’t look good for him next time.

02.16 Momentum founder Jon Lansman is on BBC News looking incredibly stylish as usual. He describes the results as “disappointing” but says “the disappearance of UKIP… can mean the Labour votes increase but not as much as the Tories”.

02.10 Dawn Butler and Liam Fox are up on BBC.

02.07 The Tories are on course to take Dudley, but have lost Trafford where Labour has achieved three impressive gains from Conservatives.

01.52 McDonnell says on the BBC that he would like Labour to be doing better, but concludes the party has made “steady progress” tonight.

01.50 I’m hearing that Labour have gained three councillors in Queenstown, Wandsworth, and has won Drake ward from the Tories in Plymouth.

01.37 Over in Southwark, very safe Labour, turnout seems to have been lower than expected, there are more split ballots and the Lib Dems are doing better than expected.

01.35 ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie on the possibility of Tories losing control of Trafford:

If Tories have lost Trafford that’s a big blow and seems to confirm that party is winning/consolidating nationwide in towns/ suburbs/ country but absence from cities becoming more and more permanent — Tim Montgomerie (@montie) May 4, 2018

01.32 Claire Perry is extremely tiresome.

01.25 Labour definitely has not won Westminster, I hear. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me – the ward boundaries are very difficult.

01.22 I hear Hillingdon looks bad. Like, losing seats bad. To be fair, it was a soft target and the campaigning culture there isn’t up to Labour’s normal standards.

01.18 Sadiq Khan is in Wandsworth speaking to BBC News. “Four years ago, we got the best results in London we received since 1971.” The aim was to “keep what we had and make some progress as well,” he adds.

01.09 Still too close to call in Barnet, but Labour sources are saying they might gain a couple of seats, which is all they need (though Brunswick Park is looking very close). No clear picture from Wandsworth yet.

00.59 Andrew Fisher, Corbyn’s policy adviser, points out that while the Tories have held onto Swindon, Labour won the popular vote.

Labour wins popular vote in Swindon … bodes well for next parliamentary election where Swindon has two Tory MPs #Vote2018 https://t.co/7d0GTllTVj — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) May 3, 2018

00.55 47 per cent turnout in Tachbrook, Westminster – one of Labour’s target wards.

00.51 The Tories have held onto Swindon. This Labour target is a Leave-voting bellwether council, where Labour needed to gain three seats for control. It has gained one. Yes, the government’s voter ID trail was here, but it indicates the Tories are doing well in Leave areas.

00.44 Confirmed: the Tories have gained Basildon from no overall control.

00.42 Bigly turnout in Chingford. Gains in those wards mean Iain Duncan Smith’s seat, so heavily targeted by Momentum, could be at risk in a general election.

The turnout for #Larkswood ward is 44.62% — WalthamForestCouncil (@wfcouncil) May 3, 2018

00.32 Recap: Labour hold Wigan, South Tyneside, Harlow, Tameside and Sunderland. Tories hold Havant and Castle Point. Labour has lost overall control of Nuneaton. John Curtice says there’ll probably be a small swing from Labour to Tory outside of London, and the Lib Dems aren’t doing too badly.

00.28 Good news. I’m told it looks like there will be at least three gains for Labour in Plymouth, so it’s set to take control of the council. Marginal Plymouth is a Labour and Momentum target currently under Tory control. As I said earlier, Labour only need to gain two seats – target wards are Budshead (Tory majority over Labour of 131 in 2014), Ham (UKIP majority of 52), and Moor View (UKIP majority of 159).

Also, a couple of turnout figures:

Turnout figure for Trafford is 42.9 per cent. That’s 73,073 votes. — Helen Johnson (@Helenj83MEN) May 3, 2018

38.31% turnout in Hillingdon. — Kerri (@_kerriprince) May 3, 2018

00.21 McDonnell’s reaction: 2014 set a high watermark, the trend here is the same as the general election.

Nuneaton & Bedworth, results of seats up: Con: 11 (+9)

Lab: 6 (-8)

Grn: 0 (-1) Chgs. w/ 2014 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

00.15 Labour has lost control of Nuneaton and Bedworth. This isn’t good – as I said earlier, it’s a Labour/Tory bellwether, described by Laura Kuenssberg as an “important barometer”. The Tories have managed to draw support from former Ukippers in this Leave-voting area. But don’t despair, the night is young.

00.08 The People’s Chancellor has just suggested this results night will be boring. Scandalous. Everyone around the table takes it personally.

00.06 “It’s John’s election to lose tonight,” says Claire Perry.

McDonnell snaps back: “This is going to be a really boring night if we just spout what central office tells us.”

00.04 Labour could take Welwyn Hatfield. That’s not so surprising: Grant Shapps’ majority was cut from over 12,000 to 7,369 last year.

00.00 John Curtice klaxon!

23.59 This is the picture so far:

CON +6

LAB -4

LD +2 UKIP -6

GRN 0

To be honest, that doesn’t mean much at this early stage. Aside from the fact the Greens and UKIP are both going to fail. Don’t Panic.

23.55 Trafford Tories were confident earlier, but I’m now hearing Labour has gained a minimum of four council seats in the Greater Manchester council. Trafford is where Corbz launched the local election campaign, and Momentum’s Unseat tour led by Owen Jones dropped by too. Labour did incredibly well here in the mayoral election when people turned out for well-known Anime Andy. But, like in Westminster, Labour voters are in the wrong places, concentrated in the northern parts of the borough. I haven’t been hopeful about Labour’s chances here, but the Tories only need to lose two seats for the council to come under no overall control.

23.51 Hurrah, the BBC results programme has started! John McDonnell is joined by Tory minister Claire Perry. And a Lib Dem is there too.

23.48 Laura K’s early summary sounds about right. The Tories have gained Arbury (Nuneaton and Bedworth) from Labour. Labour has controlled the Labour/Tory bellwether since 2012.

Chances of gaining Plymouth aren’t bad, though. It’s Leave-voting, but Labour only needs two seats and the party did well in the general election there last year when Luke Pollard gained Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

Couple of early tips – Tories sounding confident of holding Wandsworth, but might be disappointed in Basildon, Lab worried about losing control in Nuneaton, but optimistic about Plymouth — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 3, 2018

23.41 The Mirror‘s Dan Bloom says Sadiq is on his way to the Wandsworth count, which suggests the London mayor is expecting a good result for Labour in his old borough.

NEW: Am told London mayor Sadiq Khan is going to the count in Wandsworth tonight. Will be taken as a sign of hope from the high-ups despite jitters on both sides. Labour source insists he always goes to Wandsworth but, well, he’s the mayor of all of London now. — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) May 3, 2018

23.36 Sorry folks, I’m just watching Question Time now. I usually avoid it of course, because life’s too short to put oneself through such misery, but I’m waiting for the BBC to start its local elections coverage due to start in a few minutes. Currently fascinated by comedian guest Matt Forde’s Remoaner rant.

23.32 Everyone is laughing at David Lidington on Question Time. Meanwhile, I’m starting to wonder why I am surrounded by dozens of target council ward maps that I printed out earlier.

23.29 Labour activists and candidates are generally offering rather negative reports… but cheer up, comrades: Survation’s Croydon poll is good for Labour in London.

LAB: 50% (+16)

CON: 37% (+4)

GRN: 4% (-5)

LDEM: 4% (-2)

UKIP: 2% (-13)

23.22 As we might expect, Labour is holding onto wards in Sunderland – but there’s also been a gain from UKIP in Frynera ward, Basildon. That suggests the Tories aren’t taking all UKIP votes, which is incredibly encouraging.

LABOUR GAIN Fryerns ward from UKIP in Basildon. Free Fryerns! — Shelly (@ShellyAsquith) May 3, 2018

23.16 I’m told Derby is looking close, such that Labour could lose its very narrow majority so the council could be under no overall control. A Labour/Tory marginal elected in thirds, Tories recently won some otherwise reliable Labour seats there. The council is locally not well-loved.

23.10 A result! Hmm… The UKIP vote has collapsed towards the Tories in this Sunderland ward.

Silksworth (Sunderland) result: Lab: 52.4% (-0.2)

Con: 32.6% (+16.3)

LDem: 7.5% (+7.5)

Grn: 7.5% (+7.5) No UKIP (-31.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

23.08 Some good news! After winning the borough for the first time in 2014, Labour is expecting to make gains in Redbridge, where UKIP and the Tories have effectively merged (a number of Conservative candidates were UKIP members until recently). Hopefully those gains will also be made in the new Woodford wards that cross Wes Streeting’s Ilford North constituency and Iain Duncan Smith’s marginal Chingford and Woodford Green.

22.59 Turnout is also reportedly down in Basildon, where the Tories are expected to take control thanks to UKIP switches.

22.57 In Camden, north London, Labour seems to be feeling glum. Reports are coming in that the two Labour seats in Fortune Green, my own ward, could be taken by the Lib Dems. I was out in the target Camden ward of Belsize last weekend and it seemed positive, but forecasts are now gloomy. I’m also told Warwick ward in Westminster, while not a target, has a disappointingly low turnout of 24 per cent.

22.46 Big sigh. News in from the Hillingdon count: sampling is “bad” in wards that Labour should be winning. Hillingdon, in London’s zone six, was a Labour and Momentum target. But sympathetic voters are unfavourably distributed in terms of ward boundaries, and the borough voted to leave the EU. Many will be disappointed if we don’t make headway here, particularly as Boris Johnson’s marginal Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat should turn red at the next general election.

22.41 Havering, Norwich, Bexley are all reporting low turnout. That’s usually bad news for Labour. Party sources say they are expecting to make significant gains but to fall short of the incredibly high expectations set for Labour during the campaign.

22.35 Right, everyone is tweeting and Whatsapping me from the pub and I’m extremely jealous. But it’s been truly heartening to see the outpouring of solidarity between Labour activists today. When polling day comes and factionalism is put aside, the Labour Party shows that its energetic campaigning culture is second to none.

22.32 The traditional election night battle is on between Geordies and Mackems – who will declare first?

Arrival and verification of ballot boxes in Sunderland and Newcastle. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

22.28 I’ve yet to see anyone post a more impressive #LabourDoorstep step count than Young Labour chair Miriam Mirwitch. If you can beat that, let me know.

22.26 Folks over in RBKC seem pretty confident, which is incredibly exciting. It would send a clear message that the Tory government’s lack of action over unsafe cladding after Grenfell is unacceptable.

In Reading, a Labour/Tory marginal, I’m told the Tories were basically absent from several wards. Apparently they didn’t even bother with literature in key areas such as Battle.

Remember, if you’ve got any tips, canvassing stories, jokes you’re happy for me to steal… slide into my DMs.

22.10 It seems Barnet is too close to call. Looks like Labour is hoping for historic gains in those key London seats – Barnet, Wandsworth, Westminster, Hillingdon – but taking control is a stretch too far. Bazza G is currently on Sky News managing expectations.

22.05 Labour candidates and activists have done a sterling job, racking up tens of thousands of steps on the doorstep today. As expected, however, I’m hearing that both turnout and confidence are low in Wandsworth and elsewhere. In Kensington and Chelsea MP Emma Dent Coad is hoping for “a handful of gains tonight in wards that we have never won” – certainly not a majority – but turnout doesn’t seem to have dipped.

22.00 Hello! Sienna Rodgers here, editor of LabourList. Welcome to our local elections liveblog. Polls have just closed across England, but there are no exit polls tonight. All the more reason to stay tuned (keep refreshing the page) as I try my best to keep up with the results coming in.