May ‘held hostage’ by Tory Brexiteers over customs union plans, says Labour

This morning it was reported that the Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group sent May an ‘ultimatum’, which Labour holds up as evidence that May is “being held hostage by the extreme Brexiteers in her own party”.

Shadow Brexit Minister Paul Blomfield said: “Crunch time is coming on what our future customs arrangements with the EU should look like.

“Labour has been clear that the best way to protect jobs, the economy and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland is by negotiating a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union after Brexit.

“However, the Tories appear more interested in issuing ultimatums and squabbling amongst themselves than acting in the national interest.”

The Brexit ‘war cabinet’ meeting is ultimately the Prime Minister, Phillip Hammond, Greg Clark versus Boris Johnson, David Davis, Liam Fox. Having voted Remain, new Home Secretary Sajid Javid could be in the former camp but his referendum ballot was cast very reluctantly. Remember May has lost one Leaver but four key Remainers from her calamitous cabinet in the last few months.

The PM has been pushing for a “customs partnership”. What does this actually mean? You’ll be forgiven if you haven’t a clue, as no one has explained the plans to the public. Preferring to hold this debate amongst themselves, they’re not consulting us and they are livid about their numerous defeats in the Lords.

It’s complicated, but the partnership proposal basically means the UK would set its own tariffs but also collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods that will end up in a union member state.

The pros are that it could help with the Irish border problem and the upcoming Commons battle over membership of a customs union; the cons for the PM are that the Daily Mail, Brexiteer backbenchers led by Jacob Rees-Mogg and much of her cabinet hate the idea.

But it is not “crunch time” quite yet. Today’s meeting has been billed as a “big showdown”, yet May will likely put off making a decision for now. It makes sense for her to procrastinate from humiliating defeat, of course – polling day is tomorrow.

Sienna @siennamarla

