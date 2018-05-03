Local Elections 2018: Polling day liveblog

17:05: The BBC’s got a handy guide to your night of no sleep whatsoever. Bar keeping LabourList‘s liveblog in front of you!

We know you’re all on tenterhooks for the #localelection2018 results.😏

So here’s our helpful guide to how they’ll come in overnight. 🤓

Join @bbcHuw and @bbclaurak live on @BBCOne from 23:45 🗳 pic.twitter.com/1ZvX7pskpc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 3, 2018

17:00: Dan Jarvis is also up for election today as South Yorkshire’s Mayor. Looks like there’s been plenty of activists out for all the mayoral contests.

Come rain or shine we’ve been out campaigning for @DanJarvisMP Vote today for SY Mayor. https://t.co/uEARUmAhHP pic.twitter.com/ERiffInX3j — Caroline Flint (@CarolineFlintMP) May 3, 2018

16:55: Check out those crowds in Westminster!

The Tories have the hedge fund managers. Labour has the people. This is a mass canvass for Westminster Council #VoteLabour 🌹 pic.twitter.com/9vfVIFts2P — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 3, 2018

16:51: Looks like there’s no issue of under-doing it with Labour’s GOTV today, huh?

Just got a phone-call from the Labour Party to check whether I had voted. My house is the committee rooms and I can see the volunteer making the call. — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) May 3, 2018

16:50: Sadiq has joined Jennie Formby, Karen Buck, Ayesha Hazarika and others amongst the many activists campaigning in Westminster.

The more @LondonLabour councillors we elect in Westminster, the better we can protect local residents from the worst of Tory cuts and austerity. Every vote makes a difference – great to join @KarenPBuckMP @AdamHug @JennieGenSec on the #LabourDoorstep. #VoteLabour 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WPyohGtUrN — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 3, 2018

16:40: The pledges going out from Kensington & Chelsea Labour. London Young Labour are also mobilising in the borough:

8 reasons to vote Labour in Kensington & Chelsea! If you’re free to volunteer in K&C, call the LYL hotline for real time updates! 🌹📈 07840558977 pic.twitter.com/Z5P0QGC7p3 — Vote Labour 🌹 3rd May (@LDNYoungLabour) May 3, 2018

16:33: The Committee Rooms currently being enjoyed by Islington and Emily Thornberry have certainly baked up the goods…

16:20: Jeremy tweeted out a reminder of one of Labour’s most eye-catching policies – free bus travel for under-25s. It will be interesting to see if Labour can turn out the youth vote in local elections.

The next Labour government will provide free bus travel to under-25s.#VoteLabour today to show your support for policies that make a real difference to people’s lives. Find your polling station here: https://t.co/EnttS4xqhT pic.twitter.com/Fv5l951msq — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 3, 2018

16:18: Looks like a huge army of activists have turned out for the #Unseat campaign in Westminster!

200 activists have just turned up for the #Unseat canvass, about to go and encourage Westminster residents to #VoteLabour. The ☀ is shining! pic.twitter.com/NNUQvtxGIi — Shelly (@ShellyAsquith) May 3, 2018

16:10: Have seen a whole splendour of Young Labour activists out on the doorstep. A handful are very young indeed!

16:05: Tom Copley sends me news of a cat.

16:00: Back from my break to go and vote, I also took a detour to create some original dog content with a Labour Dog of my own.

Now back to your content!

15:10: To make the mix of animals today even more eclectic, here’s a horse and cow.

15:05: Activists are also out in Sunderland, which will likely be the first (or one of) to declare tonight.

Brilliant to be out with @durhamunilabour & @LabourStudents in Sunderland today! Lovely weather & great response on the #labourdoorstep 🌹☺ pic.twitter.com/ZOTizlD10r — Joe Dharampal-Hornby (@Joe_DH) May 3, 2018

15:00: A good reminder from BritainElects here. There’s no exit poll tonight. First results will start dripping in from midnight up till 5am. Better get on that coffee.

No exit polls tonight. Over half of seats (2,329) *should* be declared by 5am (per PA estimates https://t.co/AbWCQO2s1D). https://t.co/5CnyWzOTOh — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

14:55: More good Labour Dog content, with a vote-switching owner!

A first time voter – 4 months old and her owner had voted for me having previously voted Conservative for 40 years #DogsAtPollingStations #VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/6VeofXAF5A — Rachel Eden (@RachelEden) May 3, 2018

14:50: Dawn Butler shared a lovely photo of her dad, urging a vote for Labour and expressing Labour’s solidarity with the Windrush generation.

Here’s a picture of my wonderful Dad in his first every #Windrush coat! Please #VoteLabour today Send the tories a message. We will stand side by side with the #WindrushGeneration if you’ve never voted labour before make this your first time. Lend the #Windrush your vote. pic.twitter.com/78IBOoHZze — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) May 3, 2018

14:45: Meanwhile, in Conservative land, a non-ironic but definitely cringeworthy meme has taken shape. Like biting into lemon.

14:30: A big team in Heathrow out with John McDonnell look as though they were rewarded with a big feast!

One of our campaign teams having a refuelling break in Heathrow Villages. Now back to the streets to get that Labour vote out. pic.twitter.com/Dli5Uv1PPB — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) May 3, 2018

14:25: Wonderful Labour Dog content here.

14:18: Cat Smith has spoken out on the Voter ID pilots:

This was always going to be a sledgehammer to crack a nut. The Electoral Commission found that out of nearly 45 million votes cast in the local and general election in 2017, there were only 28 cases of alleged voter fraud. That’s less than 0.00007% or one case for every 1.6 million votes cast. And out of those 28 cases, there was only one conviction. “But instead of listening to the experts and the vast evidence base, the Government decided to implement a mistaken policy with the full knowledge that voters could be disenfranchised.

14:15: Absolutely splendid sighting by Melanie Onn here.

14:10: LABOUR DOGGO.

14:05: It seems there’s some luxury Campaign Centres with canteens of amazing food! There’s a new competition afoot.

14:00: It’s been a while since I posted a dog or cat. Anyway, here’s a tortoise.

While #dogsatpollingstations is trending let’s all remember when my dad took my tortoise to vote just for the banter pic.twitter.com/3VNTfOymaZ — Neil Slorance (@neilslorance) May 3, 2018

13:50: Chingford continues to recruit volunteers. Wes Streeting has joined the forces there. We will find out who will take on IDS for the next general election shortly after these local elections.

Now out in Chingford and Woodford Green with @cwg_labour for our Churchfields candidates – and helping whoever is selected to take on IDS shortly! #LabourDoorstep — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) May 3, 2018

Heck, there’s even an Unseat IDS Festival coming up!

13:45: Kensington & Chelsea residents are voting today, where the impact of Grenfell continues to be profoundly felt and the sitting Conservative council faces urgent questions on re-homing survivors.

13:40: Voting is also underway today for mayors in Newham, Watford, Hackney, Lewisham and Tower Hamlets. Sheffield City Region is also electing its first ever mayor.

I’ve just voted for @rokhsanafiaz to be the next @UKLabour Mayor of Newham and for 3 exceptional councillor candidates this morning. Make sure you use your vote to keep Newham and the rest of London red #VoteLabour🌹 #60plus1 💞❤💞 pic.twitter.com/n8AbHsAyzC — Muhammed Ravat (@mhmdrvt) May 3, 2018

13:15: Sadiq’s tour has landed him in battleground Barnet (rings well, doesn’t it?). A good night for Labour would see us toppling the balance here.

Out campaigning this afternoon with @SadiqKhan leading the charge to get our fab #HighBarnet candidates elected to Barnet Council #VoteLabour #VoteLabourMay3rd pic.twitter.com/S0TOZcPxcV — Cllr Reema Patel (@ReemaSPatel) May 3, 2018

13:09: Activists are also out and about in Chingford, Iain Duncan Smith’s patch. With an ever-decreasing majority, it’s become more and more of a target. Winning wards here today would be a great sign and cause much worry for IDS.

Also…DOG!

13:05: Not only has there not been enough information on new ID pilots so that people are being turned away, there’s a bureaucracy that seems to be demotivating for would-be-voters:

I couldn’t vote today. No photo id. The process for getting an id card from the council was so much hassle, I just couldn’t be bothered. I’m not wasting a doctor’s time getting a photo signed just because I don’t know anyone who they would allow to sign it. — 静娴 (@beth2977) May 3, 2018

13:00: The voter ID pilots continue to cause problems at polling stations. Here’s Professor Chris Hanretty questioning the logic:

Two qs for the govt: (a) How many people entitled to vote will have been prevented from voting?

(b) How many cases of personation will be prevented? If, as seems likely, (a) >> (b), why the hell are you doing this? https://t.co/EMBXf2P4Mm — Chris Hanretty (@chrishanretty) May 3, 2018

12:50: I’ve been blessed with more Labour Dogs in the DMs.

12:45: Another very important phenomenon of the Labour Doorstep is undoubtedly the letterbox struggle (#LetterboxStruggle, if you want to make it a thing…)

Who thought this was a good letterbox design? Despicable pic.twitter.com/xFkQ1mwbdi — Matt Cooper (@MattCooper_) May 3, 2018

A favourite intervention was from Karen Buck from yesterday:

My Letter Box (Standardisation) (Shape, Size and Location Requirements for Delivery of Election Literature and associated purposes) Bill is drafted and ready to go. — Karen Buck (@KarenPBuckMP) May 1, 2018

12:40: Cat alert! Gosh, it looks like the battle between cats and dogs today is closer than we thought.

Perks of Labour and Co-operative #LabourDoorstep campaigning on #PollingDay: cats! 🌹😻 Polls are open from 7 AM – 10 PM

You don’t need your polling card or any ID

You can find your polling station here: https://t.co/UZH1mfMYRv pic.twitter.com/BHrBo7IJpf — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 3, 2018

12:35: This is pretty cool. You can drop a pin on WhatsApp to get people to their nearest polling station. Labour’s got its A-game with social media today!

One WhatsApp could be the difference between a Tory council and a Labour victory. Use our WhatsApp to Win tool to make sure all your friends get out and #VoteLabour today ↓https://t.co/LAh6IAsIsH — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 3, 2018

12:31: Sadiq has a message from the doorsteps of London, with a particular emphasis on protecting EU citizens and preventing an ‘extreme’ Brexit:

Today is polling day! You have the chance to have your say on the future of our city. Find your local polling station here → https://t.co/doVoplNUyy Polls close at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/oRkRRXuOJV — London Labour (@LondonLabour) May 3, 2018

12:20: Margaret Greenwood has commented today on new benefit cut statistics here.

A thousand more households had their housing benefits capped for the first time last quarter and single parents with at least one young child under the age of 5 were by far the biggest single group affected.

Even more motivation to get the vote out for Labour wins in local communities today.

12:16: Some fantastic Labour dogs coming my way. Keep them coming in my DMs!

12:10: Diane Abbott writes for LabourList on standing up today to the callousness of the Tories in the wake of the Windrush scandal, their continued commitment to cuts, their reluctance to tackle the housing crisis, and the damage they continue to inflict on local councils and public services:

The Windrush scandal has been yet another example of May’s heartless policies that consistently leave our society worse off – but this isn’t the only area where the Tories are failing. Wherever we look the Tories are holding us back. Our NHS is in crisis, the housing crisis is deepening and we face more cuts to our policing and other essential community services, plus further squeezes on the budgets of local authorities. Over the last eight years, this Conservative government has cuts councils’ budgets in half, and one Conservative council has already gone bust.

12:00: These local elections have seen a lot of young Labour candidates putting themselves forward, like 18 year-old Aisha Malik-Smith. Shelly Asquith talked to a few of them on why they decided to represent their communities here.

11:57: Labour doorsteppers have been blessed today with good weather after days of miserable rain. Both good for activists and hopefully good for turnout.

11:45: An important update in the battle between cats and dogs on polling day from Tom Copley here:

Important #LE2018 update for @JadeFrancesAzim: first Sydenham #labourdoorstep cat of polling day was a beaut pic.twitter.com/1OlMxL10uM — Tom Copley (@tomcopley) May 3, 2018

11:18: I’m sure Jessie here is just excited to vote Labour.

Jessie just peed on the polling station! Total lack of respect for civic society and the democratic process pic.twitter.com/idzGKvQomi — Election Data (@election_data) May 3, 2018

11:13: Sadiq just took his dog, Luna, to her first polling station!

Luna’s first trip to a polling station! Open until 10pm. You can find out details about where your nearest polling station is here: https://t.co/FX4Wl4qqQa #PollingDay #Dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/FSRVhZr8XC — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 3, 2018

11:11: Jeremy’s voted! And he looks very happy about it.

I’ve just voted. If you haven’t yet, now’s your chance to send an unmistakable message to the Tory Government that you’ve had enough of austerity. #VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/U8t5xOEuVE — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 3, 2018

11:07: These are surely the best dogs so far. I’ll keep an eye out for competitors.

As always waiting for Humans to try and make a decision. Hagrid and Hermione waiting patiently #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RtJUqIxCs7 — Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) May 3, 2018

10:56: Sadiq’s repping red on the town in Wandsworth. Reporting high volumes of buzz.

During this local election campaign, @WandswrthLabour supporters have shown exactly the kind of energy & optimism needed to win back Wandsworth & build a better future for local residents. Brilliant buzz here on the #LabourDoorstep with @PeoplesMomentum.#VoteLabour 🌹 pic.twitter.com/oVCQz8LHB0 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 3, 2018

10:49: Steven Saxby, the Parliamentary Candidate in Westminster, is rallying the troops in the key battleground.

Thanks for all those coming to help in Westminster. Please keep coming. We need all the help we can get to make history and turn the Council red!https://t.co/re5FxOgqP6 pic.twitter.com/nReHguIhHN — Steven Saxby (@StevenSaxby) May 3, 2018

Steven wrote for LabourList on the Westminster constituency’s character after his selection. It’d be an amazing night if Labour made progress here tonight.

10:47: Erm, #PenguinsAtPollingStations?

I love voting at our local polling station – but I’m always slightly disappointed we don’t pop our ballot papers into Pingu’s beak. #ElectionDay #penguinsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/F1tAqPQnC9 — Andrea Mann (@AndreaMann) May 3, 2018

10:40: A meme-savvy activist has sent a new favourite leaflet as part of an operation to get the students to vote in Cambridge.

This one’s hard to beat, in my opinion. I’m open to persuasion if you see any other leaflets as good as this.

10:35: Owen Jones has also found a great dog in Barnet.

Getting the vote out in Barnet (and hanging out with Captain the dog) #VoteLabour 🌹 pic.twitter.com/2Uvq4r258S — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 3, 2018

It’s also a pretty big day for the #Unseat campaign.

It’s something of a Labour London Marathon! (I’ll see myself out.)

10:28: Some positively splendid Labour dogs for #DogsAtPollingStations emerging.

Today’s the day!!! Message all your friends and remind them to #VoteLabour ☑🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/v04oHg72iG — H&WG Young Labour🌹 (@HWGYoungLabour) May 3, 2018

10:25: And ICYMI, here’s Sienna’s take on the campaign, including key battlegrounds across the country.

In London, Barnet must turn red. A very good night would see Wandsworth come under no overall control and Labour make historic gains in inner-city Westminster and Zone 6’s Hillingdon. Leave-voting Dudley, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Calderdale and Plymouth will be difficult but gains there would show Labour’s appeal stretches beyond metropolitan areas. Swindon will be even tougher to crack as it trials compulsory voter ID. Remain-votingTrafford, aka the posh bit of Manchester, is where Jeremy Corbyn launched the campaign. It’s a Momentum and Labour target, but may be a stretch too far this time.

I’d get working on that stepometer, guys.

10:17: Labour has created a rather handy widget to find your nearest polling station.

#VoteLabour at the local elections today to send an unmistakable message to this Government that we have had enough. Find your polling station here: https://t.co/EnttS4xqhT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 3, 2018

No excuse not to nudge everyone you know to the polls…

10:15: A great source sends me thoroughly amazing pictures of #LabourCats from Grimsby:

Got cats or dogs you’re eager to share? Slide into my DMs.

10:00: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has written for us today on the 5 reasons to vote Labour in London today.

He’s emphasised the close battles in the key battlegrounds.

The latest polls are showing that it is going to be an incredibly close race with the Tories in some key London battlegrounds, including Barnet, Wandsworth, Westminster and Hillingdon. That is why we need to get as many people as possible out today to vote Labour. It will be Labour’s hard-working supporters who could really make the difference in the final hours leading up to the polls closing.

He outlines the 5 key reasons people should vote Labour today: stopping an “extreme Brexit”; tackling the housing crisis; tackling rising crime; rejecting the Hostile Environment; and rejecting Tory austerity.

He says:

During this local election campaign, Labour supporters have shown exactly the kind of energy and optimism needed to win control of more councils in London and across the country. With one final push, I believe we can make a real difference to the lives of the many, not the few, win more Labour Councils and pave the way for a Labour Government, with Jeremy Corbyn, in Number 10. Make sure you use your vote today and tell your friends, family and colleagues to vote Labour too.

09:50: New rules being piloted that people must bring ID with them to vote are causing much upset at polling stations.

Just been to vote. Was informed that two people had already turned up without ID this morning so had been unable to vote. Very worrying and backs up all the evidence that the voter ID pilot in Bromley is plain wrong. — Ellie Reeves (@elliereeves) May 3, 2018

Cat Smith wrote for us on this here.

09:4o: You can catch up on everything on the local elections at LabourList here, in a handy guide to the day and night.

09:38: The dogs were already out bright and early today for #dogsatpollingstations. Dachshunds were dashing to vote (…sorry).

I’ve been out to vote already this morning in the #LocalElection2018 #PollingDay

I posed for my #dogsatpollingstations picture! 😀 pic.twitter.com/LRGZCETxIA — Ava the Dachshund (@DachshundOtto) May 3, 2018

09:30: Hello! Welcome to Polling Day 2018! It’s Jade Azim here, on a takeover of LabourList until Sienna takes it back. I’ll be updating you on what’s happening on the ground via news and the best tweets of the day until the official liveblog of the night’s results.

