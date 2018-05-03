You are here: Home » Featured »

Local Elections 2018: Polling day liveblog

3rd May, 2018 9:42 am
avatar

17:05: The BBC’s got a handy guide to your night of no sleep whatsoever. Bar keeping LabourList‘s liveblog in front of you!

17:00: Dan Jarvis is also up for election today as South Yorkshire’s Mayor. Looks like there’s been plenty of activists out for all the mayoral contests.

16:55: Check out those crowds in Westminster!

16:51: Looks like there’s no issue of under-doing it with Labour’s GOTV today, huh?

16:50: Sadiq has joined Jennie Formby, Karen Buck, Ayesha Hazarika and others amongst the many activists campaigning in Westminster.

16:40: The pledges going out from Kensington & Chelsea Labour. London Young Labour are also mobilising in the borough:

16:33: The Committee Rooms currently being enjoyed by Islington and Emily Thornberry have certainly baked up the goods…

16:20: Jeremy tweeted out a reminder of one of Labour’s most eye-catching policies – free bus travel for under-25s. It will be interesting to see if Labour can turn out the youth vote in local elections.

16:18: Looks like a huge army of activists have turned out for the #Unseat campaign in Westminster!

16:10: Have seen a whole splendour of Young Labour activists out on the doorstep. A handful are very young indeed!

16:05: Tom Copley sends me news of a cat.

16:00: Back from my break to go and vote, I also took a detour to create some original dog content with a Labour Dog of my own.

Now back to your content!

15:10: To make the mix of animals today even more eclectic, here’s a horse and cow.

15:05: Activists are also out in Sunderland, which will likely be the first (or one of) to declare tonight.

15:00: A good reminder from BritainElects here. There’s no exit poll tonight. First results will start dripping in from midnight up till 5am. Better get on that coffee.

14:55: More good Labour Dog content, with a vote-switching owner!

14:50: Dawn Butler shared a lovely photo of her dad, urging a vote for Labour and expressing Labour’s solidarity with the Windrush generation.

14:45: Meanwhile, in Conservative land, a non-ironic but definitely cringeworthy meme has taken shape. Like biting into lemon.

14:30: A big team in Heathrow out with John McDonnell look as though they were rewarded with a big feast!

14:25: Wonderful Labour Dog content here.

14:18: Cat Smith has spoken out on the Voter ID pilots:

This was always going to be a sledgehammer to crack a nut. The Electoral Commission found that out of nearly 45 million votes cast in the local and general election in 2017, there were only 28 cases of alleged voter fraud. That’s less than 0.00007% or one case for every 1.6 million votes cast. And out of those 28 cases, there was only one conviction.

“But instead of listening to the experts and the vast evidence base, the Government decided to implement a mistaken policy with the full knowledge that voters could be disenfranchised.

14:15: Absolutely splendid sighting by Melanie Onn here.

14:10: LABOUR DOGGO.

14:05: It seems there’s some luxury Campaign Centres with canteens of amazing food! There’s a new competition afoot.

14:00: It’s been a while since I posted a dog or cat. Anyway, here’s a tortoise.

13:50: Chingford continues to recruit volunteers. Wes Streeting has joined the forces there. We will find out who will take on IDS for the next general election shortly after these local elections.

Heck, there’s even an Unseat IDS Festival coming up!

13:45: Kensington & Chelsea residents are voting today, where the impact of Grenfell continues to be profoundly felt and the sitting Conservative council faces urgent questions on re-homing survivors.

13:40: Voting is also underway today for mayors in Newham, Watford, Hackney, Lewisham and Tower Hamlets. Sheffield City Region is also electing its first ever mayor.

13:15: Sadiq’s tour has landed him in battleground Barnet (rings well, doesn’t it?). A good night for Labour would see us toppling the balance here.

13:09: Activists are also out and about in Chingford, Iain Duncan Smith’s patch. With an ever-decreasing majority, it’s become more and more of a target. Winning wards here today would be a great sign and cause much worry for IDS.

Also…DOG!

13:05: Not only has there not been enough information on new ID pilots so that people are being turned away, there’s a bureaucracy that seems to be demotivating for would-be-voters:

13:00: The voter ID pilots continue to cause problems at polling stations. Here’s Professor Chris Hanretty questioning the logic:

12:50: I’ve been blessed with more Labour Dogs in the DMs.

12:45: Another very important phenomenon of the Labour Doorstep is undoubtedly the letterbox struggle (#LetterboxStruggle, if you want to make it a thing…)

A favourite intervention was from Karen Buck from yesterday:

12:40: Cat alert! Gosh, it looks like the battle between cats and dogs today is closer than we thought.

12:35: This is pretty cool. You can drop a pin on WhatsApp to get people to their nearest polling station. Labour’s got its A-game with social media today!

12:31: Sadiq has a message from the doorsteps of London, with a particular emphasis on protecting EU citizens and preventing an ‘extreme’ Brexit:

12:20: Margaret Greenwood has commented today on new benefit cut statistics here.

A thousand more households had their housing benefits capped for the first time last quarter and single parents with at least one young child under the age of 5 were by far the biggest single group affected.

Even more motivation to get the vote out for Labour wins in local communities today.

12:16: Some fantastic Labour dogs coming my way. Keep them coming in my DMs!

12:10: Diane Abbott writes for LabourList on standing up today to the callousness of the Tories in the wake of the Windrush scandal, their continued commitment to cuts, their reluctance to tackle the housing crisis, and the damage they continue to inflict on local councils and public services:

The Windrush scandal has been yet another example of May’s heartless policies that consistently leave our society worse off – but this isn’t the only area where the Tories are failing. Wherever we look the Tories are holding us back. Our NHS is in crisis, the housing crisis is deepening and we face more cuts to our policing and other essential community services, plus further squeezes on the budgets of local authorities. Over the last eight years, this Conservative government has cuts councils’ budgets in half, and one Conservative council has already gone bust.

12:00: These local elections have seen a lot of young Labour candidates putting themselves forward, like 18 year-old Aisha Malik-Smith. Shelly Asquith talked to a few of them on why they decided to represent their communities here.

11:57: Labour doorsteppers have been blessed today with good weather after days of miserable rain. Both good for activists and hopefully good for turnout.

11:45: An important update in the battle between cats and dogs on polling day from Tom Copley here:

11:18: I’m sure Jessie here is just excited to vote Labour.

11:13: Sadiq just took his dog, Luna, to her first polling station!

11:11: Jeremy’s voted! And he looks very happy about it.

11:07: These are surely the best dogs so far. I’ll keep an eye out for competitors.

10:56: Sadiq’s repping red on the town in Wandsworth. Reporting high volumes of buzz.

10:49: Steven Saxby, the Parliamentary Candidate in Westminster, is rallying the troops in the key battleground.

Steven wrote for LabourList on the Westminster constituency’s character after his selection. It’d be an amazing night if Labour made progress here tonight.

10:47: Erm, #PenguinsAtPollingStations?

10:40: A meme-savvy activist has sent a new favourite leaflet as part of an operation to get the students to vote in Cambridge.

This one’s hard to beat, in my opinion. I’m open to persuasion if you see any other leaflets as good as this.

10:35: Owen Jones has also found a great dog in Barnet.

 It’s also a pretty big day for the #Unseat campaign.

 It’s something of a Labour London Marathon! (I’ll see myself out.)

10:28: Some positively splendid Labour dogs for #DogsAtPollingStations emerging.

10:25: And ICYMI, here’s Sienna’s take on the campaign, including key battlegrounds across the country.

In LondonBarnet must turn red. A very good night would see Wandsworth come under no overall control and Labour make historic gains in inner-city Westminster and Zone 6’s Hillingdon.

Leave-voting Dudley, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Calderdale and Plymouth will be difficult but gains there would show Labour’s appeal stretches beyond metropolitan areas. Swindon will be even tougher to crack as it trials compulsory voter ID.

Remain-votingTrafford, aka the posh bit of Manchester, is where Jeremy Corbyn launched the campaign. It’s a Momentum and Labour target, but may be a stretch too far this time.

I’d get working on that stepometer, guys.

10:17: Labour has created a rather handy widget to find your nearest polling station.

 No excuse not to nudge everyone you know to the polls…

10:15: A great source sends me thoroughly amazing pictures of #LabourCats from Grimsby:

Got cats or dogs you’re eager to share? Slide into my DMs. 

10:00: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has written for us today on the 5 reasons to vote Labour in London today.

He’s emphasised the close battles in the key battlegrounds.

The latest polls are showing that it is going to be an incredibly close race with the Tories in some key London battlegrounds, including BarnetWandsworthWestminster and Hillingdon.

That is why we need to get as many people as possible out today to vote Labour.

It will be Labour’s hard-working supporters who could really make the difference in the final hours leading up to the polls closing.

He outlines the 5 key reasons people should vote Labour today: stopping an “extreme Brexit”; tackling the housing crisis; tackling rising crime; rejecting the Hostile Environment; and rejecting Tory austerity.

He says:

During this local election campaign, Labour supporters have shown exactly the kind of energy and optimism needed to win control of more councils in London and across the country.

With one final push, I believe we can make a real difference to the lives of the many, not the few, win more Labour Councils and pave the way for a Labour Government, with Jeremy Corbyn, in Number 10.

Make sure you use your vote today and tell your friends, family and colleagues to vote Labour too.

09:50: New rules being piloted that people must bring ID with them to vote are causing much upset at polling stations.

Cat Smith wrote for us on this here. 

09:4o: You can catch up on everything on the local elections at LabourList here, in a handy guide to the day and night.

09:38: The dogs were already out bright and early today for #dogsatpollingstations. Dachshunds were dashing to vote (…sorry).

09:30: Hello! Welcome to Polling Day 2018! It’s Jade Azim here, on a takeover of LabourList until Sienna takes it back. I’ll be updating you on what’s happening on the ground via news and the best tweets of the day until the official liveblog of the night’s results.

