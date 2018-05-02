You are here: Home » Featured »

WATCH: Corbyn's four facts about the economy

2nd May, 2018

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Jeremy Corbyn listed “four facts about the economy”:

  1. More people in debt
  2. More people using foodbanks
  3. More people sleeping on our streets
  4. And more children in poverty

The Labour leader added: “The consequences of decisions made by the Chancellor are that the NHS is suffering the longest funding squeeze in history, it’s sent our health service into an all-year round crisis.”

