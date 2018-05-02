WATCH: Corbyn’s four facts about the economy
At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Jeremy Corbyn listed “four facts about the economy”:
- More people in debt
- More people using foodbanks
- More people sleeping on our streets
- And more children in poverty
The Labour leader added: “The consequences of decisions made by the Chancellor are that the NHS is suffering the longest funding squeeze in history, it’s sent our health service into an all-year round crisis.”
“Four facts about the economy” says @jeremycorbyn before asking for apology for NHS patients over waiting times
“Fewer children in absolute poverty under this government” @theresa_may saying there has been £10bn extra for NHS #pmqs pic.twitter.com/aRbUD3s7Su
— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 2, 2018
