WATCH: Keir Starmer in conversation with LabourList

Keir Starmer spoke to LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers about Labour’s position on Brexit in a special event at the FEPS-Fabian Society conference on Saturday.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary covered the six tests Theresa May’s deal must pass before gaining Labour’s support in the Commons and explained why the party is not currently planning to call for a so-called ‘people’s vote’ on the exit deal between the UK and EU.

Asked whether he was the inspiration for Bridget Jones’ Mr Darcy, the MP for Holborn and St Pancras could neither confirm nor deny.