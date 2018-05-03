WATCH: Vote Labour and “send a message to the Tories”

Jeremy Corbyn has called on voters to “send an unmistakable message to the Tories” by choosing Labour in today’s local elections.

In the polling day video, the Labour leader talks about the government’s handling of the Windrush crisis and Tory “tax giveaways”.

Today, send an unmistakable message to the Tories by voting Labour in the local elections. Find your polling station here: https://t.co/EnttS4xqhTpic.twitter.com/L37tEfUJs8 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 3, 2018