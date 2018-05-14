WATCH: Yvette Cooper on Tessa Jowell plans for condoms at the Olympics
Speaking in the Commons today, Yvette Cooper shared a memory of Tessa Jowell’s plans to distribute condoms at the London 2012 Olympics.
The Labour MP said: “As she said to us, there’s going to be all these athletes with their beautiful bodies and when they’ve finished their races, they’re going to have a lot of sex. And we have a responsibility to keep them safe.”
“She was completely down to earth, completely practical, had no qualms, no squeamishness, about all aspects of peoples’ lives,” Cooper added.
Yvette Cooper shares an abiding memory of Tessa Jowell and the 2012 Olympics pic.twitter.com/IEGJtMw3v1
— Esther Webber (@estwebber) May 14, 2018
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]