WATCH: Yvette Cooper on Tessa Jowell plans for condoms at the Olympics

Speaking in the Commons today, Yvette Cooper shared a memory of Tessa Jowell’s plans to distribute condoms at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Labour MP said: “As she said to us, there’s going to be all these athletes with their beautiful bodies and when they’ve finished their races, they’re going to have a lot of sex. And we have a responsibility to keep them safe.”

“She was completely down to earth, completely practical, had no qualms, no squeamishness, about all aspects of peoples’ lives,” Cooper added.

Yvette Cooper shares an abiding memory of Tessa Jowell and the 2012 Olympics